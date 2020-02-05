Adam Lewis believes he proved himself to Jurgen Klopp with Liverpool debut

Adam Lewis feels he has proved he is worthy of an opportunity at Liverpool after an impressive debut in the FA Cup replay win over Shrewsbury.





Lewis has been a fixture in the Reds’ senior setup since mid-2017, when he joined Jurgen Klopp‘s squad for their mid-season break in Tenerife.

He made six appearances last pre-season, but after being on the substitutes’ bench for the League Cup win at MK Dons in September suffered a knee injury while with the under-23s, which sidelined him until last month.

Yasser Larouci featured in the FA Cup clashes with Everton and Shrewsbury in his place, but with the Algerian ruled out for Tuesday night’s replay, Lewis was able to benefit.

Serendipity for the 20-year-old allowed him to produce a strong performance in a 1-0 win, and having seen calls for him to establish himself as Andy Robertson‘s deputy fade, Lewis believes he has made up for lost time.

“Obviously it’s not nice that somebody gets injured like Yasser [did]. I don’t think like that,” he told LFCTV.

“But I’d been injured and he took his chance as well, so now is my time to prove to the manager that I can cope at this level.

“And I think I have done tonight. I’ve proved myself and have just got to keep going.”

Lewis took a blow to the knee late in the first half and could have been replaced by Tony Gallacher, but insisted on staying on and kept up his strong start to last the 90 minutes.

“There was no chance of me getting off that pitch,” he continued.

“It’s a dream come true and whether I’m injured or not, I’m carrying on.”

Though it would be disappointing to see Larouci sidelined for a lengthy period—and fortunately there is no suggesting of such—it is encouraging that Lewis is fit again and able to take his place.

Both could be vying for a starting spot for the fifth-round clash with Chelsea next month, and Lewis could find himself called back into first-team training in the coming weeks.

Klopp has previously stressed the importance of having Scousers in his squad, and both Trent Alexander-Arnold and now Curtis Jones have proved their worth.

Lewis could be the next to be giving his chance, and with signing a backup left-back a possibility for Liverpool in the summer, his return may provide another in-house solution.