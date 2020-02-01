Jurgen Klopp has made just one change to his side as Liverpool look to clinch their 24th win of the Premier League season against Southampton today.





Aside from the Reds’ FA Cup fixture against Shrewsbury, Klopp has turned to a consistent XI in recent weeks where only Sadio Mane’s injury against Wolves forced the boss into a re-think.

And with Liverpool doing their utmost to “respect” the winter break and hand their senior figures a week off, Klopp has again turned to most of his regular cohort for a side he coined as a “pressing machine.”

As ever, Alisson takes his position in between the sticks with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson all sitting ahead of the Brazilian.

Ahead of the defence, Fabinho returns to the fold for his first league start since mid-November, with Jordan Henderson moving back to his more advanced role alongside Gini Wijnaldum.

And finally, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah continue to spearhead the attack and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain moves from midfield to the left flank in place of Divock Origi who now occupies a place on the bench.

Should the boss need to turn to the substitutes’ bench, he has the likes of Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita and Adam Lallana at his disposal.

And ex-Red Danny Ings makes his first competitive appearance against Liverpool since making the move to Southampton in 2018.

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Substitutes: Adrian, Matip, Lovren, Keita, Lallana, Jones, Origi

Southampton: McCarthy, Ward-Prowse, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Djenepo, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Long, Ings

Substitutes: Gunn, Danso, Vestergaard, Smallbone, Boufal, Obafemi, Adams