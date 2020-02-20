Havertz talk, the Reds’ motivators & mixed Lallana signals – Thursday’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are preparing for their next game against West Ham, while transfer rumours continue to circle and summer plans are made.

Kai Havertz almost certain to leave Leverkusen

There are three players Liverpool are basically linked with every week, and will be until they complete transfers away from their current Bundesliga-based clubs: Jadon Sancho, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

At least two are likely to make moves this summer, maybe all three, and it seems that the latter is near-guaranteed to switch from B04 to a new club.

Sporting director Rudi Voller said that Leverkusen were merely glad to have kept hold of Havertz for this season, and that his future would be evaluated again in the summer.

The attacking midfielder has two years left on his contract after this one and will fetch a huge fee, though of course those around the club are imploring Kai to remain for one further season.

Those from within who relentlessly push

Fabinho has laid out exactly who is to thank for the relentless nature of the squad’s drive and determination this season.

It isn’t exactly a secret, but it’s good to know that the appreciation is there on the inside of the dressing room, too: the skippers and the attackers are those who lead by example.

Fabinho says midfield team-mates Jordan Henderson and James Milner, captain and vice respectively, “know how to transmit motivation” to the rest of the squad. Presumably in the case of our No. 7, that involves the use of a few choice harsh words at times, as he’s not afraid of straight-talking!

But there’s also leading by example, which our defensive midfielder told El Pais is offered by Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino.

“For the team it’s incredible that their three stars, Mané, Salah and Firmino, are inexhaustible. They are an hour early in the gym every day. They always want more!”

Always fighting, always improving

Things don’t just happen, and this team doesn’t just get to win. Every victory is fought for and the players are ready to make it happen again.

Lallana future still unclear

Only a day ago it seemed Lallana was on the verge of a move away, with his contract expiring and rumours of a move to Leicester on the cards.

Brendan Rodgers has, though, today refuted claims of anything being offered to the attacking playmaker.

There are still several months to go with Lallana under contract at Anfield of course, and he’s likely in no rush to choose his next move.

As long as he’s fit there will be options for the No. 20—who will still hope to have another big say in what’s left of Liverpool’s season.

Quickfire LFC news

A noted football leaks website claims Liverpool will have a fourth kit for next season which is predominantly white, with black and red/pink detail (Footy Headlines)

Mo Salah will feature in adverts for a drinks brand for the rest of the Champions League campaign, along with Messi, Sterling and Pogba (Campaign)

Sky’s Kaveh Solhekol believes Liverpool will be Jadon Sancho’s next destination, with a move likely in the summer (Sky Sports)

And Timo Werner says he’s proud to be linked with the world’s greatest team – and rightly so! (TIA)

Around the Prem

Man City striker Gabriel Jesus is wanted by Juventus, who are actually allowed to play European football next season (Tuttosport)

Arsenal will make a move for £40m defender Jonathan Tah in the summer (Bild)

And Arsenal boss Arteta says Guendouzi was dropped because of poor behaviour, something rarely associated with Arsenal midfielders this season (Mirror)

While Mourinho says Spurs are like being in a gunfight with no bullets, as none of his forwards are fit. If only we’d just had a transfer window where they might have remedied that (BBC Sport)

Stupid UEFA moment of the day

How bad are UEFA in general, as an organisation near the top of the game? Corruption, terrible policies, awful moral standards and a very skewed perception of what’s most punishable out of racist chanting and flaunting non-sponsor brand names.

Today’s farce sees them having double-sold tickets for Euro 2020 matches—cancelling some fans’ purchases hours after they thought they had them…and thus, after they had also paid out for travel and accommodation.

How much do we reckon UEFA will be paying out in compensation? Yeah, us neither…

Tweet of the day

What we’re reading

Wolves have been impressive in their planned and executed rise, but it might be time for a step back and reassessment of where they go next. BBC Sport’s Simon Stone investigates here.

And as we face West Ham next, here’s the Athletic‘s Roshane Thomas on why time is already running out for Moyes and what he must do next.

Worth watching tonight

In the Europa League, Getafe vs. Ajax should be intriguing: a defensive-minded top-four club in Spain (yes really) against the all-out youth attacking brilliance from Netherlands. That’s at 5:55pm, or there’s Leverkusen vs. Porto at 8pm for some Havertz-watch. All on BT Sport.