Jubel Timo Werner 1 RB Leipzig zum 1:0 Tor waehrend der Saison 2019-2020 in der 1. Fussball Bundesliga Herren zwischen RB Leipzig und TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in der Red Bull Arena am 7. December 2019 in Leipzig, Sachsen Saxony, Deutschland Germany DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO *** Jubel Timo Werner 1 RB Leipzig to 1 0 goal during the season 2019 2020 in the 1 Soccer Bundesliga Men between RB Leipzig and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the Red Bull Arena on 7 December 2019 in Leipzig, Saxony Saxony , Germany Germany DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO.

Timo Werner “proud” to be linked with “best team in the world” Liverpool

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Timo Werner helped RB Leipzig beat Tottenham in the Champions League last 16 first leg – then spoke of his admiration for Liverpool, who he describes as the “best team in the world.”

The Reds have been continually linked with the German international, who is expected to lead the line for his national team at Euro 2020.

For now, he’s trying to see Leipzig over the line in the Bundesliga, where they sit second, and in Europe, where they now have a good chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.

On Wednesday evening Werner had himself an eventful match, scoring the penalty in a 1-0 win while also missing one great one-on-one chance, running Spurs’ defence ragged for the first 45 minutes where Leipzig could have been three up with ease and showing the untrackable movement which he has become noted for, right the way across the pitch.

The other side of his game was also on show as Spurs fought back in the second half, with Werner required to work hard, defend from the front and produce some good hold-up and link play.

After the match Werner was asked about the rumoured transfer links to Liverpool, which he said make him “proud”, but he acknowledged that he has further to go to reach his full potential.

Timo Werner (Germany) jubelt uber Treffer zum 1:1 Ausgleich GES/ Fussball/ Freundschaftsspiel: Germany - Frankreich, 14.11.2017 Football / Soccer: Friendly match: Germany vs France, Cologne, November 14, 2017 |usage worldwide (Markus Gilliar/DPA/PA Images)

“I know that Liverpool is the best team at the moment in the world,” he told Viasport Football.

“It’s a pleasure but I know that Liverpool have a lot of good players and I have to improve myself, to learn much more things to get on this level to play there.

“When you’re linked with that team it makes me very proud.”

Most recently, talk of Werner joining has been limited to suggesting a move would only materialise if he accepted he wouldn’t be first choice immediately at Anfield.

Melissa Reddy wrote in the Independent that while his attacking talents were admired, there were no current plans to break up the established front three and so Werner—or any incoming signing—would have to be patient before getting their opportunity.

Werner’s post-game words, then, could be seen as a nod to that acceptance that he has more to learn to become such a reliable and consistent performer as Liverpool are accustomed to.

But with a release clause supposedly expiring mid-season, teams might have to decide more quickly than usual if they want Werner to be spearheading their attack next season—or in the case of Liverpool, warming the bench first.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments