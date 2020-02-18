Liverpool meet Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the venue where they lifted No. 6. And we’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at the Wanda Metropolitano is 8pm (GMT), the referee is Szymon Marciniak (Poland).
This evening's blog is run by Joanna Durkan
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Matip, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi
Atletico: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Felipe, Lodi; Koke, Saul, Thomas, Lemar; Correa, Morata
Subs: Adan, Gimenez, Hermoso, Llorente, Vitolo, Carrasco, Costa
Our coverage updates automatically below:
