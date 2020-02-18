Liverpool meet Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the venue where they lifted No. 6. And we’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Wanda Metropolitano is 8pm (GMT), the referee is Szymon Marciniak (Poland).

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Matip, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi

Atletico: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Felipe, Lodi; Koke, Saul, Thomas, Lemar; Correa, Morata

Subs: Adan, Gimenez, Hermoso, Llorente, Vitolo, Carrasco, Costa

