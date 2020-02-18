MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, February 18, 2020: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg match between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Liverpool – As it happened

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool meet Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the venue where they lifted No. 6. And we’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Wanda Metropolitano is 8pm (GMT), the referee is Szymon Marciniak (Poland).

This evening’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ or use the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Matip, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi

Atletico: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Felipe, Lodi; Koke, Saul, Thomas, Lemar; Correa, Morata

Subs: Adan, Gimenez, Hermoso, Llorente, Vitolo, Carrasco, Costa

Enjoying our independent Liverpool FC content? Support what we do, get an advert-free experience and enter exclusive competitions with This Is Anfield Premium. Try free for 30 days.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments