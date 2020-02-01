Liverpool host Southampton as the Reds prepare to face a side that likes to play football in a similar way. Will Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints cause problems for the league leaders? We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Kevin Friend.
Chris Williams is running this afternoon’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or by using the comments section below.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain
Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Matip, Keita, Minamino, Lallana, Origi
Southampton: McCarthy, Ward-Prowse, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Djenepo, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Long, Ings
Subs: Vestergaard, Adams, Boufal, Obafemi, Smallbone, Gunn, Danso
Our coverage updates automatically below: