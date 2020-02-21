While Liverpool are competing in an entirely different competition, Jurgen Klopp is eager for the Reds to “put things right” after the defeat at Atletico Madrid.

The Reds tasted defeat for just the second time this season across all competitions, excluding the League Cup tie at Aston Villa, in the 1-0 loss against Atletico Madrid in mid-week.

Napoli are the only other side to inflict a similar result on Liverpool in the first group game of this season’s Champions League, but despite the Reds being showered in “sunshine” for the majority of the season, for the boss it was important his side also felt the “hardest rain.”

Liverpool will have had to sit on the result in Madrid for six days, with the Premier League clash against West Ham scheduled for Monday evening.

And Klopp ensured no one was left with the impression that the loss was water off a duck’s back as the insatiable appetite for success means a defeat should always leave a sour taste.

“It’s still putting things right, just not in the [same competition],” Klopp told reporters.

“It’s a little bit strange. We lost the game and there are absolutely no positives in losing the game. But it’s important. If there are any [lessons], in that result, it is that you felt a defeat – and it felt like one.

“After the game it felt like a defeat, the next morning it felt a defeat. Nobody thought, ‘but in the league…’

“It’s like we said after the game; it [the tie] is not done yet. It’s the truth but it’s not that we say Anfield alone will sort it at the end.

“We have to put the proper components in and Atletico showed a lot of passion and desire for the result and they will fight here for the result, 100 percent.

“To put it right is to get the other feeling back, which I don’t think we ever lost how a win feels as we’ve won a few games, but now we lost it and the difference is massive.

“It’s much more than three points,” he added. “It’s from sunshine to hardest rain and that’s how it should be. If you really want to be successful, which we could have been in that game, it has to feel really bad.

“And that’s how it felt. Yes, we want to put things right even when it’s a different competition.”

With the tie with Atletico on the backburner, West Ham now have Liverpool’s full attention as they look to bounce back and subsequently inflict further misery on David Moyes’ side.

Liverpool, however, will be without skipper Jordan Henderson for the clash after the boss confirmed the hamstring injury he sustained in Madrid will see him sidelined for at least three weeks.