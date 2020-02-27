Loris Karius‘ determination to leave Liverpool and stay at Besiktas has been underlined with new claims after it emerged the goalkeeper will return in the summer.

Karius has been in Istanbul since the start of last season, and has so far made 64 appearances for the Turkish club, though it has been a turbulent spell.

The Reds loanee was forced to contact FIFA to ensure his wages were paid, and has endured criticism from fans and previous manager Senol Gunes, while he has kept just 13 clean sheets, shipping 93 goals.

Seven clean sheets have come in 22 games in the Super Lig this term, with Besiktas currently sat seventh in the table, and manager Sergen Yalcin has confirmed the club would not be taking up their £7.25 million option to buy.

Yalcin explained that the deal would be an “expensive” one, and that there were “a few issues” besides that, prompting Besiktas to opt out of a move.

That would leave Karius to report back to Melwood for pre-season, with two years still to run on his contract with Liverpool, but it is highly unlikely he would be considered for a first-team role.

With Adrian now settled as Alisson‘s backup, and Caoimhin Kelleher breaking through from the academy, Karius’ best option would be to leave on a permanent basis.

Such is his resolve to do so, according to Turkish outlet Fotospor, that he will request a free transfer to Besiktas, urging Liverpool to waive the fee initially agreed in 2018.

Furthermore, he is said to be prepared to take a wage cut to join the Black Eagles, which shows his commitment to not only the club, but also to get his career back on track.

Karius is still only 26, and prior to moving to Anfield in 2016 was voted the second-best goalkeeper in the Bundesliga, behind only Manuel Neuer, having caught the eye with Jurgen Klopp‘s former club Mainz.

But a shaky start at Liverpool, and costly and unfortunate errors in the Champions League final in 2018, have seen his reputation drop woefully.

It was suggested early last year that Karius could return to Germany, with Eintracht Frankfurt and Fortuna Dusseldorf among those claimed to be interested, but perhaps a long-term stay with Besiktas would be the best option.

Liverpool are unlikely to grant a free transfer, of course, given their strong standing with a two-year contract and an already-low £7.25 million fee agreed.

But it could be their best chance of avoiding another loan deal in the summer.