A Liverpool outfit bursting with youth clinched a brilliant 1-0 win over Shrewsbury to secure a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

* Video via BT Sport; geographic restrictions may apply.

Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury

FA Cup Fourth Round Replay, Anfield

February 4, 2020

Goals: Williams OG 76’

With Jurgen Klopp and his senior side taking a well-deserved break, the task of progressing to the fifth round of the FA Cup was handed to Neil Critchley and his young chargers.

The U23’s boss named a starting XI which included seven teenagers and three debutants. and despite their obvious inexperience in comparison to their counterparts, it was Liverpool who dominated.

The Reds, with the Kop driving them on in the first term, controlled possession and the game’s early chances, where a clear sight on goal came the way of both Neco Williams and Curtis Jones.

There was plenty of pressure on and off the ball from Critchley’s side, but a lack of a clinical edge ensured they headed into the break level.

The second half followed a similar script to the first, with the young Reds asking all the questions.

Williams came closest with a driven shot towards goal which required the desperate intervention of the goalkeepers’ boot before letting one fly narrowly over the bar.

It was then Shrewsbury’s turn as Shaun Whalley thought he had scored the all-important goal, only for his effort from close range to be disallowed via VAR due to offside in the build-up.

And it was the visitors who found the net first, only for it to count the way of Liverpool through a Ro-Shaun Williams own-goal, and the Reds would go on to hold on and secure their place in the fifth round tie against Chelsea.