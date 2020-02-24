Anfield awaits as Liverpool host West Ham in search of their 26th win of the Premier League season. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

The Reds return to Anfield tonight with a clear intent to “put things right” after a rare taste of defeat last time out at Atletico Madrid.

The narrow 1-0 loss leaves it all to do in the second leg to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but all attention is now swiftly on returning to winning ways by continuing their formidable form in the league.

Another three points against a struggling West Ham outfit would see Liverpool require just 12 more points to officially be crowned champions, while David Moyes’ sit currently sit in the relegation zone.

The two sides last met less than a month ago, with Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both finding the net in a 2-0 win, in what was Liverpool’s fifth win in six games against the Hammers.

Will it become six in seven when the two sides meet tonight?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT)—or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Tuesday) in Sydney, 12am (Tuesday) in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT)—or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Tuesday) in Sydney, 12am (Tuesday) in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. West Ham is being shown live on NBCSN in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. West Ham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league clash on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, Supersport 2 Digitalb, DStv Now, ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur, Optus Sport, RUSH, Sky Sport 1 HD, Sky Go, Sky Sport Austria 2, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, DAZN, Belarus 5, VOOsport World 1, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SportKlub 1Serbia, Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN Brasil, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, ESPN2 Colombia, Sky HD, SportKlub 1 Croatia, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Cytavision Sports 2, Cytavision on the Go, DIGI GO, Premier Sport, TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3, Sky Pacific, Viaplay Finland, Viasat Sports Premium, Viasat Football HD, Free, Canal+ Decale, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, Spiler 1, SiminnSport, Mola TV, Hotstar VIP, Sport 2, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, MaxTV Go, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, SPS HD, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Spark Sport, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport, nc+ GO, Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV2, Eurosport Romania, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier League Football HD 1, True Premier League Football HD 2, S Sport+, S Sport, Sentanta Sports Ukraine, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, K+PM

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout 2019/20 with us.