Liverpool’s plans for expanding Anfield could be beset by delays as a knock-on effect from the nation coming to a standstill.

The Reds have a number of projects on the go and in different phases at present, together aimed at improving the club’s growth, on-pitch capabilities and economic improvement.

Two of those now look in short-term jeopardy, affecting both training and match-days.

On Thursday afternoon it emerged that work has halted on the expansion to the Kirkby training complex, with the main project company halting work on their sites due to social distancing requirements.

That will likely delay the completion date, as it’s currently unknown when building work will resume, and now a second knock-on effect for the Reds could be felt at Anfield itself.

Liverpool are still in the consultation phase, but the plan is to expand Anfield to a 61,000-capacity stadium with works to increase the Anfield Road end stand.

Work was due to start on that later this year, pending approval and confirmation, but Paul Joyce now reports that this project, too, may be hit by delays.

Rather than anything affecting the project right now, it’s more probable that this would be a knock-on effect of companies having to continue later than expected on current jobs, meaning anything scheduled for the second half of the year would be pushed back in turn.

The construction industry has been affected by their own postponements, much as the football world and wider sporting industry has, so delays are now inevitable.