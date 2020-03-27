The question of whether players with expiring contracts can leave or not before the season ends is almost resolved, with FIFA invoking a clause to ensure they see out campaigns with their current clubs.

One of the big question marks over the postponement of games and the end of the season has been regarding contracts of all types with football clubs, which habitually end at the end of each campaign.

Liverpool, for example, are due to change from New Balance to Nike in kit manufacturers; other clubs and even competitions have different sponsorships facing similar situations and lots of teams have players coming to the ends of their contracts.

For the Reds, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana are the two most senior figures who come under that category, but a FIFA ruling to deal with the coronavirus fallout points to this situation, at least, having a resolution.

The Times report that FIFA will cite the global pandemic as an unprecedented circumstance, meaning the force majeure clause present in contracts will come into effect.

In the article, it claims the move “gives Fifa’s council the power to introduce a set of emergency measures that would include a restriction on player movement until leagues are completed, even including players who have agreed a summer transfer to another club.”

Naturally, there are already debates cropping up surrounding the legality of the actions and whether they are enforceable under each nations’ law.

But football isn’t always governed by the exact lettering of such rules, and an overall common-sense approach will hopefully take precedence given the current climate.

While that means Lallana can still be called upon by Jurgen Klopp up until the end of the season, the same also applies in reverse to those out on loan: Marko Grujic et al will have their stays at their temporary clubs extended, too.

Additionally, the report suggests FIFA will not ask clubs to release their players for international duty over the summer, when most leagues are hoping to complete their 19/20 campaigns.

It’s just one area of many which are still to be sorted, not the least of which is when games will actually be played, but a sensible and easy resolution does appear possible in the matter of player contracts, at least – as long as those with lucrative moves already agreed don’t force the issue over having to wait an extra month or two for a big payday.