Joao Felix in awe of Anfield & Europe exit fallout – Thursday’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are out of Europe and the reaction to that has been predictably large, but there’s a much wider coronavirus impact on world football today too.

Anfield inspiring as ever

Joao Felix was massively impressed with the Anfield atmosphere on Wednesday night, as his Atletico Madrid side edged out the Reds.

The Portuguese forwad was an impressive performer in his time on the pitch, but even when matters went against his team, he couldn’t help but notice the awe-inspiring stadium atmosphere.

“It was incredible,” he said. “I shouldn’t say it, but when they scored, seeing the stadium and their way of celebrating…

“I had seen this on television, but seeing it live and being within this great atmosphere…Hardly anyone wins here and we are so happy.”

Felix also acknowledged his appreciation of Jurgen Klopp and noted he received a hug off our boss.

Perhaps he’ll bear all this in mind next time he fancies a transfer!

Van Dijk wants to keep the positivity

The disappointment is apparent after the Reds’ Champions League exit, but we can’t dwell on the negative.

Liverpool have still had a phenomenal season, a couple of seasons in fact, and Virgil van Dijk is determined that it should be remembered.

Talking to PA after the game, he said the Reds shouldn’t start to doubt themselves after giving everything against Atleti, and served the reminder that there was still a big job to complete.

“I think we did everything we could to win the game. We were outstanding for 95 minutes. “We were intense, we dominated, won the ball, won a lot of second balls and put in a lot of work and heart in the challenges. “The only thing is we are out of the Champions League. But we are back in on Friday and then everybody has to be ready for another intense game and we will be. “Let’s go out there and enjoy it and don’t forget why we are 25 points clear at the top.”

Beating Everton would be the best way to get over recent disappointments, with an almighty part to come once the title is wrapped up.

Atleti reaction

It was heartbreaking, disappointing and not a feeling we’d care to repeat too often…but all the same, it’s worth reading up on the reaction to the match, which has plenty of noteworthy nuance.

Coronavirus impact

As long as you’re reading this from planet Earth, you’ll be aware the globe is facing an unprecedented health crisis right now.

Premier League managers as a group have collectively acknowledged the situation is more important than anything solely football related, with pre-match press conferences taking place today and tomorrow ahead of the weekend.

Liverpool’s game against Everton on Monday night is still scheduled to go ahead as normal at present, but the situation is fluid and ever-changing.

Around the world

Leicester have lost James Maddison for up to a month and Ricardo Pereira for the rest of the season with an ACL injury

MLS, LaLiga and other top-flight divisions around the world have been suspended for between two weeks and 30 days to combat the spread of coronavirus

Champions League last 16 second leg ties between Man City and Real, and Juve and Lyon, have also been postponed

And players from Real, Juve, Real Sociedad, Leicester and other men’s and women’s teams have either been confirmed as tested positive for coronavirus or in self-isolation for precaution

Stupid moron of the day

Good to know Diego Costa is as big a tool off the pitch as he is on it. The Atletico striker pretended to ‘cough’ at reporters as he walked through mixed zone after last night’s game at Anfield. Such comedy, in the current climate. D**k.

