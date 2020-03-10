Jurgen Klopp has ruled Jordan Henderson “ready” for Liverpool’s Champions League decider against Atletico Madrid, but Alisson could be sidelined for a longer period.

Henderson has been out with a hamstring since the 1-0 first-leg loss away to Atletico, but returned to training on Sunday in line with his recovery timeline.

The captain’s return has proved increasingly important as the Reds have struggled in recent weeks, but speaking at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Klopp revealed he is “ready.”

“What we do with that, I don’t know,” he added, before altering that: “I know, but I don’t say.”

Alisson is out with a hip problem, and though already expected to miss the last-16 tie, Klopp explained that he will also sit out of Monday night’s Merseyside derby.

“Ali will not be ready, that’s for sure. Too early for Monday,” he continued.

Andy Robertson is back fit, however, after missing Saturday’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth as a precaution, having strained his hamstring in training last week.

“My ankle’s felt good, since the winter it’s felt really good. That week off helped,” the left-back told reporters.

“Friday in training, I just overstretched my hamstring, and [we had] a couple of interesting conversations and obviously I felt I was fine.

“But the cautious approach was taken and Milly went on to be Man of the Match.

“Perfect for the club, and I obviously managed to sit out and I’ll train today, so all good on that part.”

Robertson and Henderson should both return to the starting lineup on Wednesday night, though Klopp is unlikely to make many further changes to his side from the weekend.