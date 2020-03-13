Liverpool have welcomed the decision to postpone all Premier League games until ‘at least April 4’ due to the Coronavirus.

On Friday, the Premier League and British football suspended all football fixtures until ‘at least April 4’.

The immediate postponement came to be after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive, with now up to seven top-flight clubs making decisions to close their premises and self-isolate players and staff.

The decision to suspend all activity was made unanimously, where the “aim [is] to reschedule the displaced fixtures…when it is safe to do so.”

Liverpool continues to take all necessary precautions across all levels of the club and have announced that tickets for postponed fixtures “may still be used for the rescheduled dates,” with further updates to be provided as and when they are made available.

The club’s statement read: “Liverpool Football Club continues to implement the government’s advice on the coronavirus outbreak and welcomes today’s Premier League statement to postpone all games, including Premier League, FA Cup, academy and Women’s Super League fixtures in the best interests of players, staff and supporters.

“The club has implemented its own precautions across its sites to minimise the spread of the coronavirus by minimising contact where practicable and reinforcing the official medical advice for everyone to take responsibility for excellent personal hygiene.

“Ticket and bookings already purchased for the postponed Premier League fixtures may still be used for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced in due course.

“If supporters are unable to attend any of the rearranged dates then a refund process will be announced at the time the revised fixture dates are announced.

“Liverpool FC Foundation has also announced the LFC Legends game against Barca Legends on Saturday, March 28 at Anfield has also been postponed.

“The Foundation and Red Neighbours are also reviewing the delivery of their community programmes in the best interests of everyone involved.

“We will continue to take the best advice from the relevant authorities and will update supporters with any further developments.”

The state of uncertainty is unprecedented and while the league is on shutdown until April 4, further considerations will continue to be made in line with the development of the virus worldwide.

But should the Premier League restart in the time stipulated, the Reds could secure the title with a victory against closest rivals Man City on April 5.