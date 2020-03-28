With the coronavirus pandemic leading to financial strain for much of the population, Steven Gerrard and his foundation have made a generous donation to Radio City’s Cash for Kids.

Cash for Kids runs across the UK through various outlets, with Radio City there to help families across Merseyside.

And with the coronavirus causing an unparalleled strain on families, they have launched a new appeal for funds which will be used to supply grants for families across the region.

Their new appeal “is aimed at the most vulnerable within our community who may be feeling the direct impact of the current situation most keenly.

“These includes families on zero hours contracts who may be facing reduced or completely cut-back hours, or no access to sick pay.”

Grants will also be available for those whose children receive free school meals, with teachers, health professionals, social workers and small charitable groups all able to apply for funds on behalf of families they support.

And the Steven Gerrard Foundation, who aim to make a “lasting difference to disadvantaged children,” have donated £10,000 to the cause to ensure that applications can now be accepted.

“We are so grateful for this very generous donation and it means we can open our applications to help local families who are struggling in this difficult situation,” their statement on Instagram said.

It’s another welcome example of the solidarity within the city and the desire for no one to be overlooked during a time of great need.

There is no doubt more is happening behind the scenes as a lot of acts of kindness and charity throughout this time will go under the radar, but it is important to recognise those who take this time to reach out.

The Steven Gerrard Foundation, which the club’s former captain launched in 2011, is one which has consistently looked to provide additional funding for children’s organisations and projects in his home town.

And Gerrard’s latest donation and the various acts of the current members of the squad and matchday staff have been nothing short of incredible ever since the country came to a grinding halt.

You can find the application for grants and information on how to donate to the Cash for Kids Appeal here.