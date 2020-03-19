LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 10, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Summer parade then,” “crowning of the inevitable champions” – Fans react to Premier League season extension

Liverpool fans were given a big news boost on Thursday after the FA confirmed they were extending the 2019/20 season.

While games are still postponed, not due to start again before the end of April, there had been fears in some quarters that the entire Premier League season may have been cancelled.

With the Reds just six points from claiming a long-awaited title, it would have been incredibly harsh on Jurgen Klopp‘s team to miss out.

Alongside the race for the title, such factors as European spots, relegation and promotion places all have to be decided, so the FA’s extension of the season to let these all be played out as usual is a win for most football fans in general.

Curiously, a recent official YouGov poll suggested more than two-thirds of football fans agreed that Liverpool should be awarded the title anyway, if the season was ended early.

But now that eventuality doesn’t need to be worried about—for now, at least—and it’s more of the waiting game next before the action starts up again.

Liverpool supporters largely reacted with happiness to the announcement, even though there is much still to be decided before the campaign can resume and those all-important points picked up.

 

Fans pointed out that the Unbearables might become the Inevitables, as the league will be won regardless of the time it takes…

“Let’s cross the winning line and celebrate in style! LFC and its fan deserve every bit of it after 30 years!”
Choong Cheng Leong on Facebook.

 

One or two couldn’t resist a cheeky pop at West Ham and other clubs after certain recent self-centred comments…

“Thought I heard a collective OH NO! from Manchester way then.”
Gary Merrell on Facebook.

“Plenty of gutted people today who have gone quiet all of a sudden.”
Tony Finneron on Facebook.

 

Of course, there were a few extremely bitter supporters from other fanbases who used the occasion to berate the league’s ‘bias’…

“What would be funny if liverpool lost their remaining games and lose title bet theyll say end season then lol.”
Colin Waterman on Facebook.

 

And yet more fans pointed out the knock-on effects—from players returning to the potential overlap between kits—impacted by the extension

“To much money to be lost by canceling the rest of the season.”
Ant Ambrozewicz on Facebook.

“Great news Alisson will be back in goal and let’s go full throttle heavy metal football and bring number 19 home to the reds ynwa!”
Tony Bell on Facebook.

“Summer parade then!!”
Bryan Doyle on Facebook.

Next up is the wait to see when the national health crisis allows legitimate plans for a restart of games to occur, and the decision to see whether fans can attend or not.

Fan Comments