“Summer parade then!!”

Liverpool fans were given a big news boost on Thursday after the FA confirmed they were extending the 2019/20 season.

While games are still postponed, not due to start again before the end of April, there had been fears in some quarters that the entire Premier League season may have been cancelled.

With the Reds just six points from claiming a long-awaited title, it would have been incredibly harsh on Jurgen Klopp‘s team to miss out.

Alongside the race for the title, such factors as European spots, relegation and promotion places all have to be decided, so the FA’s extension of the season to let these all be played out as usual is a win for most football fans in general.

Curiously, a recent official YouGov poll suggested more than two-thirds of football fans agreed that Liverpool should be awarded the title anyway, if the season was ended early.

68% of British football fans say that if the Premier League was to be abandoned altogether then Liverpool should be crowned champions https://t.co/ZdWkcUZymm #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ME7yK7DIq5 — YouGov (@YouGov) March 19, 2020

But now that eventuality doesn’t need to be worried about—for now, at least—and it’s more of the waiting game next before the action starts up again.

Liverpool supporters largely reacted with happiness to the announcement, even though there is much still to be decided before the campaign can resume and those all-important points picked up.

Fans pointed out that the Unbearables might become the Inevitables, as the league will be won regardless of the time it takes…

Liverpool Football Club, we never do it the easy way do we? The awaiting, inevitable premier league champions. #Indefinitely — Conor Deegan (@ConDeego11) March 19, 2020

The season is extended indefinitely.

Meaning Liverpool haters are gonna experience the quickest, but also longest, crowning of the inevitable champions of England#YWNA

UP THE REDS? — Nawaaz ? (@nawaaz62) March 19, 2020

Haters enjoy your limited time as the title is inevitable to be lifted by Liverpool! The longer it takes, the better it gets! — Joe 23 Unx (@joe23unx77) March 19, 2020

The fume ???….prolonging rivals agony!! — Lee ? (@JACKDANIELZZZ) March 19, 2020

“Let’s cross the winning line and celebrate in style! LFC and its fan deserve every bit of it after 30 years!”

–Choong Cheng Leong on Facebook.

One or two couldn’t resist a cheeky pop at West Ham and other clubs after certain recent self-centred comments…

. @karren_brady U ok hun? — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) March 19, 2020

“Thought I heard a collective OH NO! from Manchester way then.”

–Gary Merrell on Facebook.

“Plenty of gutted people today who have gone quiet all of a sudden.”

–Tony Finneron on Facebook.

Of course, there were a few extremely bitter supporters from other fanbases who used the occasion to berate the league’s ‘bias’…

So let's ruin next season as well as this one. Pl/FA desperate for Liverpool to win the league — Billy (@BradshawBilly) March 19, 2020

I’d say that as fans we dismiss this season whether it’s eventually completed or not. Winning a title this season is just going to be a hollow victory anyway and can’t be considered alongside true PL winners — Christopher (@_london_is_blue) March 19, 2020

From the outside it looks like a desperate attempt to award LFC the title regardless if it ruins the new season or not. The PL will look extremely foolish if the other major leagues start voiding their own leagues — DiamondLights (@Sunny_Yid) March 19, 2020

“What would be funny if liverpool lost their remaining games and lose title bet theyll say end season then lol.”

–Colin Waterman on Facebook.

And yet more fans pointed out the knock-on effects—from players returning to the potential overlap between kits—impacted by the extension

Lifting the PL in new Nike kits has a nice ring to it — Jack (@LFCHarryWilson) March 19, 2020

haters gonna hate #FightCOVID19 #COVID19ON Can't stop @LFC From winning her 19th #PL #LFC ????we will be back April 30th — Liverpool Champions EPL ? 2019 ? (@Real_Damilare10) March 19, 2020

“To much money to be lost by canceling the rest of the season.”

–Ant Ambrozewicz on Facebook.

“Great news Alisson will be back in goal and let’s go full throttle heavy metal football and bring number 19 home to the reds ynwa!”

–Tony Bell on Facebook.

“Summer parade then!!”

–Bryan Doyle on Facebook.

Next up is the wait to see when the national health crisis allows legitimate plans for a restart of games to occur, and the decision to see whether fans can attend or not.