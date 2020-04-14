LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 14, 2019: Flowers and tributes left by supporters at the memorial to the 96 victims of the Hillsborough Stadium Disaster, the 15th of April marks the 30th anniversary of the disaster, pictured before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Gone but never forgotten — Rest in Peace The 96

Today marks the 31st anniversary of the darkest day in the history of Liverpool Football Club. The Hillsborough disaster claimed 96 innocent lives on this day in 1989.

96 supporters were unlawfully killed at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough football stadium on April 15, 1989.

There was due to be a final memorial service at Anfield today but this was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Liverpool usually falls silent at 3.06pm – the time that the match was stopped – but with public gatherings not possible, some people are suggesting taking inspiration from the ‘Clap for Carers’ movement today.

Others will display candles and signs in their windows as a show of solidarity.

Our thoughts today are with all those affected by the tragedy.

In memory of the 96 supporters who went to watch their beloved Reds but never returned. May they rest in peace and never be forgotten.

Hillsborough

