With Nike’s home and away Liverpool kits for next season appearing to have leaked, new graphics have shown how Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah could look.

Nike are set to take over from New Balance at the start of next season, with a handover between the two American manufacturers delayed due to the suspension of the current campaign.

The reliable Footy Headlines has provided the majority of information over how the Reds’ new kits are expected to look, including ‘leaked’ images of the home and away shirts.

Liverpool’s home kit is expected to be a deep red, with white and green on the collar and cuffs, while the away kit is a more abstract ‘hyper turqoise’ with black.

Both prompted mixed responses on social media, but they are likely to be given a fairer appraisal when seen on the players themselves—which has been possible, to an extent, through digital editing.

First up, graphic designer Luke Walsh, who has worked with the likes of Goal and These Football Times, mocked up an image of Trent in the new home kit:

Complete with the gold Premier League champions badge, the kit looks much sharper in a ‘real life’ setting than it did in the initial leaks, with a simple design complemented by the green detailing.

It prompted significantly more positive responses, too, though many were asking for the Club World Cup badge to be added!

Following this, Bleacher Report provided a host of similar designs for next season’s away kits across Europe, with theirs seeing Salah wearing the rumoured ‘hyper turquoise’ Nike offering:

It is certainly a bolder contribution than the home kit, with Nike letting loose with their away designs, but it also looks better when mocked up on a Liverpool player.

The black detailing offsets the ‘hyper turquoise’ well, giving the Reds a distinct look on the road, and importantly it could be used for most away games as it does not clash with many home kits across the Premier League.

Nike are yet to brief when next season’s kits will be officially unveiled, and it could that those released in time for next season differ from those ‘leaked’.

But these mockups give a better insight into how Liverpool could line up heading into 2020/21.