National League’s vote to cancel season ends promising Liverpool loan spell

The National League have voted to end the 2019/20 season, ensuring the campaign is over for Liverpool’s 19-year-old loanee.

Ninety percent of National League clubs voted in favour of bringing an end to the current season due to the coronavirus.

While some clubs in the National League, National League North and National League South have yet to cast their vote, the board confirmed that despite still having the opportunity to do so, it “would not change the outcome.”

The decision comes less than two weeks after the FA ratified the decision to end Steps 3 to 7, which ended Dan Atherton’s loan spell, but while those results were expunged, for National League clubs “the options concerning the sporting outcomes of the 2019/20 season remain under careful and timely consideration.”

But it means that Rhys Williams’s season has come to a premature end having spent the season on loan with National League North’s Kidderminster Harriers.

The 19-year-old defender initially agreed to a half-season loan before an extension in January was granted after making promising steps in his development as an integral member at Aggborough.

With centre-back options at the academy well stocked with the likes of Ki-Jana Hoever, Sepp van den Berg, Tom Clayton, Remi Savage and Morgan Boyes, Williams was provided invaluable experience in a first-team environment.

The National League North sits five tiers below the Premier League and Williams made 29 appearances for Kidderminster, whose season now comes to a close having played 33 of their 42 league fixtures, where they sat in 16th place.

National League chief executive Michael Tattersall said the decision had been brought forward at this stage to provide “a degree of certainty to our clubs coping with the business implications of the virus.”

Williams’ next step will no doubt be assessed in due course once he returns to Liverpool.