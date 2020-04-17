Premier League offer “tentative” plan to resume season – but no dates yet

A meeting between Premier League and club chiefs on Friday discussed a return to action when feasible – but no dates were decided and a supposed June cut-off point was not part of the talks.

Heading into the meeting, there had been suggestions that some teams would opt to press the need for wrapping up the 2019/20 campaign by June 30 at the latest.

This is due to it being a natural cut-off date for many contracts in the football world, both with players and commercial deals, but this is far from the biggest worry for organisations at the moment and PA’s Jamie Gardner says the issue was not even raised.

Instead, the meeting focused on potential return-to-action schedules, factoring in different possibilities—but the over-arching message remains that football will not return until Government guidelines suggest it is safe to do so.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed that the league still have the objective to “complete the current season” which will be big news for Liverpool fans in particular.

Referring to a statement from the Premier League, Ornstein posted the message that “all dates are tentative while the impact of COVID-19 develops.”

The Reds need just two more wins to secure a first title since 1990, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side 25 points clear of Man City.

A spokesman for the league further clarified:

“The Premier League and our clubs are working through complex planning scenarios. We are actively engaging with stakeholders, including broadcasters, and our aim is to ensure we are in a position to resume playing when it is safe to do so and with the full support of the Government. In response to the pandemic, the Premier League, our clubs and players have provided vital support for communities and the NHS and will continue to do so after matches recommence.”

Liverpool’s latest contribution to support key workers saw the squad send a message of thanks and plenty of treats to local hospitals on Friday.

While completing domestic seasons remains a priority, UEFA have suggested the potential for finishing their own competitions only after league campaigns have ended.