LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 4, 2019: Liverpool's (L-R) Georginio Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 234th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Virgil van Dijk pans Carra & Robbo and hails Joe Gomez as best centre-back partner

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Virgil van Dijk entertained with a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday night, and dodged Jamie Carragher’s leading question while praising Joe Gomez as his favourite partner.

When Van Dijk announced he was to host a Q&A earlier in the day, it was guaranteed to be popular.

The Dutchman’s initial tweet received over 15,600 replies, including an early one from Carragher as he jokingly fished for a compliment from his centre-back successor:

And when it got underway, Van Dijk overlooked Carragher and opted—quite realistically—for Sami Hyypia as his Reds role model from the Premier League era:

Andy Robertson bore the brunt of Van Dijk’s jokes throughout, with the Scot labelled the worst dancer among the Liverpool squad:

But true to form, Robbo provided the perfect response:

Van Dijk may understand the left-back due to his time in Glasgow with Celtic, but the same cannot be said of Alisson—according to our No. 4:

Elsewhere, Van Dijk was asked which of the opposition centre-backs from his career so far would he most like to line up alongside, and may have broken the rules to choose Gomez:

The relationship between Liverpool’s first-choice pairing is clearly strong, and the 22-year-old also got the backing of his fellow defender when asked how a 100m race between Jurgen Klopp‘s back four would play out:

One of the other highlights of Van Dijk’s Q&A was his favourite goal for the club so far:

That bullet header at Anfield also seems to have been Van Dijk’s moment of the season so far, with the 28-year-old alluding to his brilliant celebration in front of the United fans:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 19, 2020: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring the first goal with team-mate Roberto Firmino during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Van Dijk also discussed which of he and Trent Alexander-Arnold was the best free-kick taker and the standout moments of his career so far in a brilliant run of responses.

Here’s to more of these from Liverpool players during this testing period in lockdown.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments