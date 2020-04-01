Virgil van Dijk entertained with a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday night, and dodged Jamie Carragher’s leading question while praising Joe Gomez as his favourite partner.

When Van Dijk announced he was to host a Q&A earlier in the day, it was guaranteed to be popular.

The Dutchman’s initial tweet received over 15,600 replies, including an early one from Carragher as he jokingly fished for a compliment from his centre-back successor:

What former @LFC defender in the @premierleague era did you base your game on? — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 31, 2020

And when it got underway, Van Dijk overlooked Carragher and opted—quite realistically—for Sami Hyypia as his Reds role model from the Premier League era:

Andy Robertson bore the brunt of Van Dijk’s jokes throughout, with the Scot labelled the worst dancer among the Liverpool squad:

But true to form, Robbo provided the perfect response:

Van Dijk may understand the left-back due to his time in Glasgow with Celtic, but the same cannot be said of Alisson—according to our No. 4:

Elsewhere, Van Dijk was asked which of the opposition centre-backs from his career so far would he most like to line up alongside, and may have broken the rules to choose Gomez:

The relationship between Liverpool’s first-choice pairing is clearly strong, and the 22-year-old also got the backing of his fellow defender when asked how a 100m race between Jurgen Klopp‘s back four would play out:

One of the other highlights of Van Dijk’s Q&A was his favourite goal for the club so far:

Probably my goal against Man Utd — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 31, 2020

That bullet header at Anfield also seems to have been Van Dijk’s moment of the season so far, with the 28-year-old alluding to his brilliant celebration in front of the United fans:

Van Dijk also discussed which of he and Trent Alexander-Arnold was the best free-kick taker and the standout moments of his career so far in a brilliant run of responses.

Here’s to more of these from Liverpool players during this testing period in lockdown.