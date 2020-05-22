Liverpool and the rest of the Premier League continue to watch on as the Bundesliga revs into overdrive and the transfer rumours line up the nonsense.

Werner confirms parade plans…at some point

We will, inevitably, win the Premier League title this year—just in rather different fashion to the expected way.

No fans will be in the ground and there shouldn’t be any outside either, unfortunately—but Tom Werner says we will get the parade we want and deserve, when the time is right.

Liverpool’s owner and chairman says football matters have been put into perspective by the coronavirus pandemic, but it retains value and importance to people and the massive turnouts at trophy parades prove as much.

When it’s the right time, when it’s safe to do so, we will once again line the streets to thank our heroes.

New Adama Traore transfer rumours are anything but

You may, across Thursday night or Friday, have seen ‘new links’ regarding the Reds and Adama Traore. Sorry to burst the bubble of excitement to those who are fans of the Wolves winger, but they are yet more self-spawning examples of the media reporting the media citing the media.

A whole bunch of places are citing TalkSport as reporting the Reds ready to go to £70m for him, but they’re only in turn repeating what Le10Sport have said. Following the trail further, it’s just a repeat of what they already reported earlier in the year: Liverpool, City and United, plus Bayern, are keeping tabs on him.

Then there are the “Klopp told to sign Adama” headlines, too, which are absurd, irrelevant and misleading.

What actually happened was the ever-prolific and -pointless “Football Insider” spoke to Alex Bruce, of all people, who said it “wouldn’t surprise him” if the Reds wanted him because he was so fast.

If that’s not a ringing endorsement to send Michael Edwards scampering for the Molineux fax number, we don’t know what is!

Revolution and evolution

Liverpool have become an almost unrecognisable force in the last couple of years, compared to the off-pitch shambles of Hicks and Gillett and the on-pitch embarrassment of the Hodgson days.

Leagues restart latest updates

LaLiga still hope to start the season again on 12 June, but lifting the lockdown in different sections of the country may block that for some teams. Clubs should be back in full group training across the course of next week.

In Italy, Serie A officials are to send over medical protocols to the government for approval. More testing and longer quarantine times are suggested compared to the last revision.

Oh, and the San Siro can now officially be demolished.

Quickfire LFC news

Adrian has praised opposite number Jan Oblak’s performance for Atleti at Anfield (Goal)

Hendo backs N’Golo Kante’s decision not to return to training and says every player “must feel safe” in their own environment (football.london)

Vitor Matos has given his top tips for managing to bridge the gap between academy and seniors (LFC)

And Vinny Kompany says our Virgil is the Premier League‘s best-ever defender. High praise from a man who himself was one of the finest at his peak (BBC Sport)

Around the Prem

It could be a year or more before fans are allowed back into grounds for matches (TS)

Arsenal and United have been offered Barca’s Umtiti for just €30m, which means he’ll be signing for PSG any day now (Sport)

Erling Haaland’s release clause isn’t active for two years, meaning Rela Madrid and Man United must sit and stew instead of immediately paying double the amount in summer they would have done by being a half-decent club in January (ES)

And United have made centre-back a priority this summer and have a “clear path” to sign Koulibaly, which probably means they’ll end up with Mason Holgate on loan until next January (Express)

Stupid club of the day

Congratulations to FC Cincinnati, who appointed Jaap Stam as their new manager.

Fewer congratulations to FC Cincinnati, who instead used a picture of fellow bald-headed Dutch coach Tinus van Teunenbroek to announce the news.

Tweet of the day

Back to training feels… ?? pic.twitter.com/VNE3n9spCk — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) May 22, 2020

What we’re reading

Tom Werner is a busy man! He’s apparently working with the BBC over a new football sitcom which is soon to come to our screens.

And, for Goal, Daniel Edwards recounts the late-career surge which made Aritz Aduriz, who retired this week, an absolute hero at Athletic Club in Spain.