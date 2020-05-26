Joe Gomez has explained how Liverpool are already undergoing tactical work despite being unable to train as a full squad, with Jurgen Klopp getting “creative” at Melwood.

The Reds have been working in small groups since last Wednesday, following the Premier League‘s vote to enter phase one of the government’s return-to-training protocols.

A vote this week will determine if they move on to full-contact training shortly, and this is likely to be passed as the English top flight prepares for a return to action in June.

Gomez has been working alongside the likes of Fabinho, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren in structured sessions this week, as Klopp loosely divides his squad into positions.

This is a sensible approach, given they are required to work together on the pitch and on the same exercises, but it is also due to the backroom staff implementing “creative” tactical training at this early stage.

“It’s important we get going and ready,” Gomez told the club’s official website, with the squad having followed a “rigorous programme” during lockdown.

“Tactically, we’ve been straight back into it as much as possible.

“Obviously the gaffer, Pep, Pete and so on, it’s self-explanatory how good they are.

“So we’re already getting a sense of where we left off, getting familiar in different creative ways of our patterns of play and tactical formations that they’re doing their best to replicate in smaller groups.”

It is no surprise that the Reds will be looking to kick on from their strong position as swiftly as possible, but with this period effectively treated as pre-season more fitness work could have been expected.

But Pepijn Lijnders has already been seen leading the squad through intense exercises using mannequins on the training pitches.

These situations are similar to those played out during pre-match warmups, with small groups being led through certain attacking movements.

It may be more difficult for the likes of Gomez and Fabinho to work on their defensive routines until full-contact training is sanctioned, as much of their roles are based on nullifying the opposition.

This period of restricted ball work could benefit Liverpool, however, as Klopp and his staff continue to look for an edge over their opposition prior to the Premier League‘s restart.

Whether that be in a new formation, or simply new patterns of play, it will be interesting to note how the Reds have changed following the break.