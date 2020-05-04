Jordan Henderson is helping to lead the charge once more in a bid to raise further funds for the NHS, with a #shirtsforheroes initiative firmly in the pipeline.

The Liverpool skipper has been at the forefront of football players’ bid to support the NHS and those on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic having led the formation of the Players Together campaign.

The collective player initiative has partnered with NHS Charities Together to ensure funds are generated and distributed as quickly as possible to where it is needed most.

Henderson has been singled out for praise by a plethora of his fellow professionals since the campaign became public in early April, with Conor Coady, Danny Rose and James Milner among the many to have spoken out in support of the 29-year-old’s efforts.

And now through Players Together, Henderson is once again playing a leading role in establishing a partnership with online auction site eBay.

The shirt drive would see each first-team player from all 20 Premier League clubs donate a signed shirt which will be raffled off on eBay, known as #shirtsforheroes, according to the Daily Mail.

Fans would be able to enter their name into the raffle a maximum five times at a price of £5 per entry, with all funds raised going to support the NHS.

“Legal documents have been composed” between eBay and the Premier League, where it is now up to each club to decide if they are to participate.

Henderson has been leading the charge once more to organise the raffle, acting as a “go-between amid talks between eBay, the Premier League and the clubs.”

Should permission be granted, as is expected, the campaign is set to launch later in May, with players and clubs expected to promote the raffle on their social media platforms.

With the Player Together campaign having proven to be incredibly successful, this is set to follow suit and while Henderson will no doubt be content to stay away from the spotlight, he deserves all the praise he will receive as he continues to work tirelessly to support those on the frontline.