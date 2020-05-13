Liverpool are now providing 1,000 meals to key workers and the local community as they aim to support those in Anfield, Kirkby and across the Merseyside area.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Reds have been working towards helping the communities around Liverpool in the absence of normal activity.

With the stadium and club shops closed, and football currently suspended, the focus has shifted towards charity, particularly given the impact of lockdown on foodbanks.

At the beginning of May, Liverpool announced that they were delivering 650 fresh meals to vulnerable people, community groups and school hubs in Anfield, and now they are providing further support to key workers.

The pressure on key workers in the community has increased dramatically, and the club are now providing 1,000 meals a week to those on Merseyside.

Forbes Duff, senior manager for Red Neighbours explained: “Since we started producing the meals, we have seen a big uptake and therefore we have been working hard to increase our volumes to support the growing demand.

“Helping more local families, vulnerable people and key workers who are sacrificing so much to help people is really important to us—we want to help our local communities as much as we can.

“If we can take the pressure off key workers by providing them with a fresh meal so they don’t have to cook after an exhaustingly long shift, or to school hubs who are doing a fantastic job looking after vulnerable children and key workers’ children—that’s really the least we can do to say thank you.”

Two of those to benefit from the initiative issued their thanks to the club, for their “fantastic gesture” to aid those who are “working incredibly hard at the moment.”

“As a long-standing partner of the LFC Foundation we were delighted to be considered to be part of this initiative along with our NWAS colleagues,” Gary Oakford, area manager for the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said.

“The donation of prepared meals for our key workers is most generous and has been welcomed by all of the staff who are working in support of the broader response to COVID-19.”

Michael Forrest, the North West Ambulance Service’s deputy chief executive, added: “This is a fabulous gesture by Liverpool Football Club and I’m sure I speak for all the staff in Merseyside when I say how grateful we are.

“Our staff are working incredibly hard at the moment. Knowing there is a hot, nutritious meal waiting for them will go a long way in letting them know how well thought of they are by the communities they serve. I’m sure the staff will love them!”

This follows the extensive charity endeavours of the first-team squad, including the likes of Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson who have been hugely supportive of the NHS in the pandemic.