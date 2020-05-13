Liverpool have had a host of hits and misses with their away kits throughout the years, but here we look at the best and ask you to cast your vote as to which takes the crown.

The unveiling of kits is an annual affair in modern-day football, with advertising campaigns and kit launches for three different variations now the norm.

We even are privy to ‘leaked’ images and quickly form an opinion of whether it is a hit or a miss, with glimpses at the first season under Nike already provoking mixed reactions.

New Balance, Warrior, Adidas, Reebok and Umbro have all tried their hand at being responsible for Liverpool’s kits, with vast degrees of success – with particular colour choices and ‘unique’ designs earning either mass applause or raising more than a few eyebrows.

The nostalgia that comes with success or particular players can sway one’s opinion and here, in no particular order, we take a look back at the best away kits to grace the field for Liverpool over the last few decades.

1989-91

Manufacturer: Adidas

Talk about iconic. Both the home and away kit in the 18th title-winning season were ones you would be more than happy for Nike to use as inspiration in the years to come.

The kit is timeless and Candy was just made to adorn the front of the shirt. The feel-good factor just radiates from it every time you see it.

1995/96

Manufacturer: Adidas

This one tends to fall into the category of you either love it or you hate it, and looking beyond Fowler’s questionable hair, to some it is considered an underrated gem.

1998/99

Manufacturer: Reebok

The block of red from the shoulder to the forearm, with the long sleeve, is something to behold and the fact it was used as the away kit in 1998/99 and then as the third kit the season after says all you need to know.

Clean lines, Carlsberg and a red emblazoned crest – what more could you want?

1981/82

Manufacturer: Umbro

The Reds have had yellow away kits since 1966 but this one is an all-time classic piece and its design, which was also present on the home kit, inspired the 2019/20 home shirt.

2008/09

Manufacturer: Adidas

Kits are often looked back fondly less for the actual design and more for what the Reds did while wearing it.

This grey kit conjured memories of the classic 1988, but Liverpool were struggling to sell it until Benitez’s side smashed Man United 4-1 at Old Trafford while wearing it and the sales went through the roof thereafter.

1996/97

Manufacturer: Reebok

Simply stunning. The off-white, cream colour, or ‘ecru kit’ is second to none, as is the trim and the Liverpool badge which is encased in all red.

The simplicity of it is what makes it appear unique and eye-catching and in Reebok’s first season as manufacturers, they hit a home run.

1997/98

Manufacturer: Reebok

The eye-catching kits from Reebok rumbled on in 1997/98, with the yellow-and-red away offering another hit.

It’s a tried and tested formula which, aside from Warrior’s recent effort, always proves popular and this one was retained as the third strip for the following season.

1980, 1985, 2015

Manufacturer: Umbro, Adidas, New Balance

White has been an ever-present colour for the Reds since the clubs inception in 1892 and these three are top of the pile – clean, simple and a red collar. Perfect.

2000/01

Manufacturer: Reebok

The combination of yellow and navy is easy on the eye and immediately conjures up images of Michael Owen in Cardiff.

2017/18

Manufacturer: New Balance

This was one of a handful of bright, or toxic colours as New Balance labelled them, which have largely defined their stint as Liverpool’s manufacturers.

‘Bold citrus’ is the best of the bunch and there’s no denying Mohamed Salah was electric in this kit, from West Ham to Stoke and Porto.

Which are your favourites? Vote below by selecting your top 3: