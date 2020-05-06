Liverpool FC: Wins, losses and near misses

Dan Holland is one of the many Liverpool supporters who’ve waited 30 years to see their beloved Reds lift the league title.

Wins, Losses and near misses

By Dan Holland

It was May in 1986

Both managers had made their picks

Reds and Blues down Wembley Way

Who would win on this Derby day

New to football, I was just six

From toys was how I got my kicks

That was until I watched us win

He-Men and Transformers in the bin

After I saw Hansen lift the cup

Liverpool were now my new ‘pup’

Win after win, this’ll be fun

Trophy after trophy was easily won

Surely this will carry on

Rush, Dalglish, Whelan, Johnston

In 1987 two runners up

An unusual season with no cup

It was ’88, normal service resumed

Another league title consumed

A trip to Wembley, another double?

Surely the Dons will cause us no trouble

Aldo won’t miss from the spot

Beasant saves is that our lot?

Sanchez raises and scores with his head

No victory, our hearts fill with lead

The cup however was won next year

A whole city shed a collective tear

As 96 fans didn’t come home

We ensure they will never walk alone

In 1990, we won number 18

Our domination was quite obscene

The following year, King Kenny resigned

Our future is now undefined

Boot Room dynasty was no more

Some of Souness’ decisions were quite poor

Out with the old, in with the new

Nobody seemed to have a clue

The start of 30 years with no league

When will we win was met with intrigue

However, it wasn’t always dull

Like number 5 in Istanbul

In ’06 in the banks of the River Taff

The Gerrard final was quite a laugh

Dead and buried, all cramped up

A swing of his foot helped win the cup

In 2009 we only lost two

But still finished second, who knew!

Rafa always kept us tight at the back

Turning draws into wins was where we did lack

In 2014 we thought we’d got it won

Suarez, Sterling, Strurridge, it was never glum

The football was pure poetry in motion

We don’t let this slip seemed the perfect notion

That was until Stevie slipped

The nation were so gripped

Desperate for us to lose

That Chelsea defeat left a huge bruise

Onto Selhurst Park, we dominated, 1-2-3

From the bench, more goals was the plea

A three goal Eagles blitz

Suarez in tears, it felt the pits

Here we are 30 years on

Surely nothing can go wrong

Twenty five points clear at the top

Breaking records we just don’t stop

Allison in our goal, big Virg at the back

Robbo and Trent getting us back on track

Hendo in the middle, with the trademark ‘shuffle’

Fabinho in midfield, who you just can’t ruffle

Boring James Milner, the perfect pro

Salah and Mane, just watch us go

Number 9, Bobby is the key

He plays with such energy and glee

Jurgen Klopp is the boss

His love for Liverpool comes across

A smile as wide as the Mersey

Pride for the boys in a jersey

Champions of Europe and the World

Banners on the Kop unfurled

It is though the league we desire

And its looking good we are on fire

Its early March, 6 points we need

No one has won it with such speed

Our win now surely academic

Except maybe for a global pandemic

Covid 19 landed on our shore

Will the season finish, no one is quite sure

All the bitter blues shout null and void

Surely our dreams won’t be destroyed……