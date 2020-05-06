Liverpool FC: Wins, losses and near misses

Dan Holland is one of the many Liverpool supporters who’ve waited 30 years to see their beloved Reds lift the league title.
Wins, Losses and near misses
By Dan Holland
It was May in 1986
Both managers had made their picks
Reds and Blues down Wembley Way
Who would win on this Derby day
New to football, I was just six
From toys was how I got my kicks
That was until I watched us win
He-Men and Transformers in the bin
After I saw Hansen lift the cup
Liverpool were now my new ‘pup’
Win after win, this’ll be fun
Trophy after trophy was easily won
Surely this will carry on
Rush, Dalglish, Whelan, Johnston
In 1987 two runners up
An unusual season with no cup
It was ’88, normal service resumed
Another league title consumed
A trip to Wembley, another double?
Surely the Dons will cause us no trouble
Aldo won’t miss from the spot
Beasant saves is that our lot?
Sanchez raises and scores with his head
No victory, our hearts fill with lead
The cup however was won next year
A whole city shed a collective tear
As 96 fans didn’t come home
We ensure they will never walk alone
In 1990, we won number 18
Our domination was quite obscene
The following year, King Kenny resigned
Our future is now undefined
Boot Room dynasty was no more
Some of Souness’ decisions were quite poor
Out with the old, in with the new
Nobody seemed to have a clue
The start of 30 years with no league
When will we win was met with intrigue
However, it wasn’t always dull
Like number 5 in Istanbul
In ’06 in the banks of the River Taff
The Gerrard final was quite a laugh
Dead and buried, all cramped up
A swing of his foot helped win the cup
In 2009 we only lost two
But still finished second, who knew!
Rafa always kept us tight at the back
Turning draws into wins was where we did lack
In 2014 we thought we’d got it won
Suarez, Sterling, Strurridge, it was never glum
The football was pure poetry in motion
We don’t let this slip seemed the perfect notion
That was until Stevie slipped
The nation were so gripped
Desperate for us to lose
That Chelsea defeat left a huge bruise
Onto Selhurst Park, we dominated, 1-2-3
From the bench, more goals was the plea
A three goal Eagles blitz
Suarez in tears, it felt the pits
Here we are 30 years on
Surely nothing can go wrong
Twenty five points clear at the top
Breaking records we just don’t stop
Allison in our goal, big Virg at the back
Robbo and Trent getting us back on track
Hendo in the middle, with the trademark ‘shuffle’
Fabinho in midfield, who you just can’t ruffle
Boring James Milner, the perfect pro
Salah and Mane, just watch us go
Number 9, Bobby is the key
He plays with such energy and glee
Jurgen Klopp is the boss
His love for Liverpool comes across
A smile as wide as the Mersey
Pride for the boys in a jersey
Champions of Europe and the World
Banners on the Kop unfurled
It is though the league we desire
And its looking good we are on fire
Its early March, 6 points we need
No one has won it with such speed
Our win now surely academic
Except maybe for a global pandemic
Covid 19 landed on our shore
Will the season finish, no one is quite sure
All the bitter blues shout null and void
Surely our dreams won’t be destroyed……
