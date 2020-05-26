Neco Williams is set to stay in his role as Liverpool’s second-choice right-back, with Jurgen Klopp having “no plans” to sign another alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The rise of Williams into the first-team setup was unexpected, but the Wales youth international has now established himself as a staple at Melwood.

A regular in senior training, the 19-year-old has also made five appearances for Klopp’s side, shining in the League Cup and FA Cup, while also warming the bench in the Premier League on seven occasions, and twice at the Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold’s emergence as one of the best right-backs in world football has limited Williams’ opportunities, but he is now set in the pecking order at Liverpool.

And while depth at right-back may have been considered a priority for the Reds in previous transfer windows, that is no longer the case.

According to the Evening Standard‘s David Lynch, there are “no plans to restrict [Williams’] development by bringing in another player to serve as second choice.”

Therefore he is likely to be given further game time in 2020/21, and possibly in the final fixtures of the current campaign as Liverpool near the title, needing just six more points from nine games.

It would be a clear marker of intent and belief if Williams is given his first Premier League start before the season’s conclusion.

He should be trusted to perform, too, given his output against the likes of Arsenal and Everton so far in the cups, with his delivery from the right flank proving effective in the absence of the Reds’ No. 66.

Williams could be one of those to particularly benefit from what could be a significantly quieter transfer window in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

With finances possibly restricted, Klopp could give further responsibility to the young players breaking through, including Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones.

Beyond that trio—who have all been regulars at Melwood—the likes of Ki-Jana Hoever, Sepp van den Berg, Yasser Larouci, Paul Glatzel and Rhian Brewster should all be considered for first-team roles.

Extending that further, both Jake Cain and Leighton Clarkson have trained with the first team at points throughout the season, while there are high hopes for Tom Hill and Layton Stewart.

It is unlikely that every player will enjoy the same success as Williams, of course, as his route to the first team is aided not only by Klopp’s faith in youth but also the freedom and protection of the full-back role.