We narrowed down the field of Liverpool’s best 10 home kits of all-time earlier in the week, but who did you, the readers, determine was worthy of the top spot?

As Liverpool’s nickname spells out, home kits have had the colour red in common since the early years of the club’s formation back in the 1890s.

Some of the Reds’ greatest triumphs have been secured in the home strip, from European Cups to league titles.

And various kit manufactures have looked to put their own spin through various details from collars, trimmings and pinstripes, with varying degrees of success – but who did it the best?

Earlier this week, we at This Is Anfield selected 10 home kits dating to as far back as the 1960s and gave you the job of crowning one as the best-ever, where a total of 8,254 votes have since been cast.

As few as 36 votes separated third and second place, with the 2008-10 Adidas strip taking bronze with 14.2 percent of the vote.

The kit is one which immediately conjures up memories of Fernando Torres and Steven Gerrard tearing the Premier League apart, with the duo combining for 57 goals in the topflight and 75 across all competitions when this kit was in action.

As was customary prior to 2012, home strips remained the same over two seasons and this one was almost present for the end of a long-awaited league title drought – with Rafa Benitez’s side finishing in second place in 2008/09, four points adrift of Man United.

Its second season in 2009/10 did not reap greater returns, however, as the Reds finished seventh in the Premier League.

The classic-style Adidas design was given the nod over New Balance’s current home strip (13.8 percent) and Umbro’s 1982-85 pinstripe design (10.2 percent).

With just 0.4 percent more of the vote (14.6 percent in total), the 1989-91 Adidas ‘Candy’ strip finished in second place – a kit which was worn as Liverpool lifted their 18th league title.

Like it’s away counterpart, the mix of a retro Adidas logo, classic club crest and white detailing was a fan favourite – with John Barnes, Ian Rush and Peter Beardsley key contributors throughout its two-season outing.

For Tony Purcell, who commented on This Is Anfield’s Facebook page, it was an “easy choice,” and despite being edged out for the top spot, it remains the “best kit ever” for Gary Burgess.

There is no debating this kits’ place in the top three, such is its design and historical significance.

It did, however, miss out on gold by 6.2 percent, with a kit which took inspiration from the past taking the top spot.

After accumulating 20.8 percent of the vote, New Balance’s 2017/18 kit which paid tribute to the club’s 125th-anniversary was crowned the out and out winner.

The dark red, pinstripes and white v-neck collar was a throwback to that seen during the European Cup-winning season in 1984, and Jurgen Klopp‘s side came agonisingly close to replicating their triumph on the continent in what was a relentlessly entertaining campaign.

And Lennie Printz was left “without a doubt” that it was the deserving winner.

In 56 games across all competitions in 2017/18, the Reds scored an astonishing 135 goals, with Mohamed Salah announcing his arrival at Anfield in style with 44.

It’s safe to say a slight recency bias may exist with two kits from the last 12 years occupying the top two spots, not to mention the 2019/20 strip sitting in fourth.

Nevertheless, it is a top three which showcases unique designs and acknowledges the vast preferences fans from around the world have.

Adidas came up trumps with two from the top three, the question now will be if Nike can supersede these, and the top away kits, in the years to come once they take over at the conclusion of the season.