While restricted to a limited range of colours Liverpool have had a long line of sharp and impressive home kits, but which tops the pile for you?

Ever since the early years of Liverpool’s formation in 1892, with the exception of a blue and white combo in the early years, the club have adorned red as their primary colour.

From a red top and white shorts to donning all-red under Bill Shankly, the club’s home kits experienced only minor tweaks as the years went by.

But when manufactures and sponsors came into play in the 1970s there was a greater desire to see a touch of flair added into the mix – where kits of the past have readily influenced those in the future.

In the decades to follow the likes of Umbro, Adidas, Reebok, New Balance and Warrior have come to the fore, with Nike to be added to the list next season.

There have been more hits than misses in the home kit department and like we did for Liverpool’s away kits, here we have put together a list of the top 10 home strips, in no particular order, where you are in control of which takes home the crown as the club’s best-ever home shirt.

1991/92

Manufacturer: Adidas

A glorious deep red which has reemerged in recent years, and for good reason, was the star of the show in the early 1990s.

After four years, this was to be the last season Candy would be seen on Liverpool’s kits with Carlsberg taking over until 2010.

2017/18

Manufacturer: New Balance

Easily New Balance’s best kit, one which commemorated the club’s 125th year of existence with the Liverbird crest flanked by ‘1892’ and ‘2017’.

The dark red, pinstripes and white v-neck collar provided a retro look, like that seen during the European Cup-winning season in 1984.

1987-88

Manufacturer: Adidas

Stylish, sleek and a timeless classic. By the late 1980s, Liverpool’s home kit had started to be embellished by different design choices.

And it was a distinguished one to clinch the club’s 17th league title, it was also the first season Liverpool moved towards the shield shape crest.

Crown Paints were the first long-term occupier as the Reds’ shirt sponsor and this was their third and last season, with Candy the ones to take over.

2008-10

Manufacturer: Adidas

Fernando Torres; that’s who one’s mind is immediately drawn to when memories of this kit rear their head – and his lethal partner in Stevie G.

The customary three stripes across the shoulders, a centralised Adidas logo, a classic v-neck collar and a white trim, while not overly unique, they all sing together harmoniously.

1989-1991

Manufacturer: Adidas

What is not to love? Like its away kit twin, the Candy print and retro Adidas logo are a match made in heaven.

The white triangles add a unique touch as does the classic Liverpool crest. You can’t help but think of John Barnes, Ian Rush and Peter Beardsley helping to push the Reds to their 18th league title with this one.

2019/20

Manufacturer: New Balance

A combination of red, white and gold is a throwback to that of 1982/83, an era where Liverpool dominated both the domestic and European scene – nice to know not much has changed!

The kit pays homage to the legendary Bob Paisley, in the year of the 100th anniversary of his birth, and will forever be remembered as the one where the Reds ended their 30-year wait for the league title.

1982-85

Manufacturer: Umbro

Speaking of kits in the 1980s, this kit was part of the famed ‘pinstripe era’ which existed in the early 1980s and, aside from the final, was emblazoned with Crown Paints during the regular season.

A total of five major honours were clinched with Umbro’s striped design in what was their last stint as Liverpool’s kit manufacturers before they made way for Adidas in 1985.

It screams success and sophistication and it comes as no surprise that it has inspired various home kits for the Reds in the years since.

1965-68

Throwing it back to the all-time classic where manufactures and sponsors were nowhere in sight, a kit which is synonymous with Bill Shankly.

An all-red kit permanently introduced in the mid-1960s, one which Shankly recalled that “the players looked like giants. And we played like giants” on its first outing.

1995/96

Manufacturer: Adidas

While options with a red kit can be limited, Adidas’ take here is certainly a unique one with an almost turtleneck collar and oversized crest.

It immediately makes the 1996 FA Youth Cup final come to mind, not to mention the 4-3 thriller over Newcastle and the iconic piece of commentary: “Collymore closing in, Liverpool lead in stoppage time!”

2000-02

Manufacturer: Reebok

A smart and crisp look with both the Reebok and Liverpool badges postponed centrally, with the two-tone red a nice touch.

Like others, it conjures up a myriad of happy memories from the treble-winning season, a young Steven Gerrard’s thunderous goals and that Gary McAllister strike at Goodison Park.

Which are your favourites? Vote below by selecting your top 3: