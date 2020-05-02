The latest leak involving Nike’s new Liverpool home kit for 2020/21 reveal more details on the American manufacturer’s red, teal and white first offering for the club.

The Reds will head into next season wearing Nike shirts for the first time ever, following the expiry of their deal with New Balance at the end of the current campaign.

Liverpool have worn Umbro, Adidas (twice), Reebok, Warrior and New Balance over the past 50 years, but never Nike, and this could prove the most lucrative agreement with a supplier in the club’s history.

A delay to the conclusion of 2019/20 has in turn pushed back plans to unveil the kits for next term, but with designs already agreed and shirts printed, Nike have seemingly been unable to stop leaks.

By now, the entire design of Liverpool’s new home shirt is readily available, with Footy Headlines now providing more images of the finer details.

This follows the circulation of close-up shots of the shirt earlier this week, showing the teal-and-white bands on the collar and cuffs, and the white club crest and logos for Nike, Standard Chartered and Western Union.

The latest images show the embossed design along the sides of the shirt, including the arms, with a more straightforward, dotted pattern in the centre.

An overlapping of the collar is reminiscent of the Adidas kits of the late-1980s and the Reebook offering for 2002/03 and 2003/04, while the teal may be a nod to Adidas’ shirt for 1993/94 and 1994/95.

The placing of the Hillsborough ’96’ print is prominent on the upper back of the shirt, as per usual, sitting just above the players’ name and number.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of these leaks is the all-over texturing, which gives a sense of quality perhaps lacking in earlier, less-detailed images, with the kit initially proving divisive among fans.

Footy Headlines have also revealed that Liverpool’s pre-match warmup kits are set to be black and red (home), teal and black (away) and pink and black (Champions League).

The away kit is expected to be an eye-catching ‘hyper turquoise’ design with a rounded collar, while the rumoured third kit features a chequered dark grey with pink accents.

Goalkeeper kits are likely to be gold and dark grey, though it is unclear which will be home and away, while a proposed design for one of the Reds’ training kits has also leaked, with a dark grey ‘melange’ pattern and red, green and beige stripes.