In a message posted across his social media platforms, Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster has called for “justice for us as human beings” amid widespread unrest across the United States.

The last few days has seen widespread unrest across the United States as thousands of people took to the streets across tens of cities to protest the murder of George Floyd.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, was murdered by a white ex-policeman while in custody, who has since been charged, in Minneapolis while three other officers present at the time have also been sacked.

It is the latest in a long list of senseless police killings of black Americans, leading to demonstrations across the US and in various cities across the world in recent days.

And Brewster has used his platform to speak out once more having previously publicly discussed the racist abuse he has been subject to throughout his short football career.

In 2017, the FA lodged an official complaint to UEFA after Brewster said he was racially abused by Spartak Moscow’s Leonid Mironov in a UEFA Youth League match, only for the governing body to conclude there was not enough evidence for disciplinary action.

The 20-year-old, who was 17 at the time, has experienced several instances of racist abuse in his tender years, which included the return game at Spartak Moscow which saw former Red Bobby Adekanye subjected to monkey chants from the crowd.

And speaking on the situation currently taking place across the US and race relations around the world, Brewster said:

“This is way deeper than just pointing out who’s staying quiet and who’s speaking up.

“Unfortunately for us black/brown people etc. this is a real life & everyday occurrence in so many different ways. For years & generations we’ve been screaming out for change and to be heard yet the pain continues… ?

“We’ve all been shown films like Roots, we’ve all seen films like Boyz in the hood where this reality is covered and showcased. Yet we are still living these movies in real life. In 2020, today.

“This goes beyond just #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd, we need justice for us as Human beings. We don’t want special privilege. A level playing field is all we have been crying for, forever.

“Hear us. #BlackLivesMatter”