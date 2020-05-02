Timo Werner has given another major hint at a possible switch to Liverpool as he discussed his future, ruling out a move to Bayern Munich in favour of “a move abroad.”

The 24-year-old has been refreshingly frank when it comes to assessing his prospects beyond the end of the season, while remaining respectful to his current club, RB Leipzig.

Given he has scored 27 goals and laid on a further 12 in 36 appearances for the Bundesliga club this term there is a plethora of clubs interested in a deal, eased by his release clause of around £50.5 million.

But his focus has largely been on Liverpool, with comments back in February revealing his desire to play under Jurgen Klopp, and a willingness to compete for a place in his lineup.

Bayern Munich’s status as the biggest club in Germany has ensured the waters have remained muddy, of course, but now Werner has effectively ruled out a move to Bavaria.

“If a move were to become an issue at some point, I would be more tempted by a move abroad than a move to Bayern,” he told Bild this week.

“It’s just that the challenge of another league would appeal to me a little more than a move within the Bundesliga.

“Of course, it also important that mutual respect is there as much as possible.

“That’s why I chose RB Leipzig at the time, and why I would choose the club for [the] next step as one where I would get that feeling.”

Werner is clearly very considered when it comes to his “next step,” and his decision to dismiss Bayern—whether for geographical reasons or otherwise—is likely sensible given their dedication to Robert Lewandowski as No. 9.

He could find a similar problem at Liverpool, of course, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino all positioned as clear first-choice starters.

But there is a case to argue that all four could fit into the same side in certain games, while in others Werner would allow any of Klopp’s established front three an opportunity to rest.

Doubts have been cast over whether the Reds can afford a deal in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, however, with the Mirror‘s David Maddock claiming they are “virtually certain to do no transfer spending this summer.”

“They will go into next season, when it finally gets underway, with the same squad,” he writes, as moves for targets including Werner and Lyon’s Houssem Aouar are “unthinkable” at this point.