Amid speculation of a summer move to Liverpool, Timo Werner has praised Jurgen Klopp as the world’s best and described how he could be a “good fit.”

The RB Leipzig striker has been regularly linked with the Reds in recent years, but perhaps never more so than now.

With a release clause worth around £50.5 million in his contract with the Bundesliga club, he would be a relative bargain signing.

This is particularly true as he has already hit 27 goals and set up another 11 in 33 games for Leipzig this season.

On Saturday evening, he scored one and assisted one in a 5-0 thrashing of Schalke, and after the game discussed rumours of a switch to Merseyside.

He claimed “there are many things that would suggest that my style of play might be a good fit,” while labelling Klopp “the best coach in the world.”

This is something Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann would likely agree with, but Werner remains committed to his club this season—with success in the Bundesliga and Champions League still very real ambitions.

“I’m not worried about it because we have so much to do with Leipzig,” Werner continued.

The 23-year-old added: “It’s hard to think about where to play next year if you want to step on the gas here and now.”

However, there is a clear indication that he would consider leaving Leipzig in the summer, and there is a growing likelihood that he will.

It also seems increasingly likely that he could join Liverpool, with the Merseyside press reporting Klopp’s interest, though Werner would need to accept he would not arrive as guaranteed first choice.

His interview after Leipzig’s 1-0 win over Tottenham in the Champions League last 16 suggested he has acknowledged that, with Werner saying “I have to improve myself, to learn many more things to get on this level to play there.”

It is rare that a player will speak so openly about his prospects of “fitting in” at another club, and until recently Werner has been largely quiet on his future.

He would clearly suit Klopp’s system at Liverpool, as either an all-round No. 9—alternating with or partnering Roberto Firmino—or a top-class option out wide.

With Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations midway through next season, Klopp may require another high-level forward as the Reds defend their expected Premier League title.

Werner is seemingly on board, and the deal would be a simple one to conduct—with £50.5 million a good fee for a player of his talent and potential.