Mo Salah has returned to the Liverpool lineup for tonight’s return to Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp making four changes for the visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Reds are back at Anfield for the first time in 106 days, with the chance to go just two points from the title if they pick up their first victory since the restart.

Last time out heralded a dull 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, but Klopp was nonetheless encouraged by the intensity levels shown by his side, let down only by a lack of end product.

He will be hoping for more cutting edge tonight, therefore, as Liverpool’s top scorer is back in the starting lineup after a minor fitness concern.

At the back, Alisson will look to follow up a game-saving display against Everton with another clean sheet as he bids for the Golden Glove award.

The Brazilian will be counting on a back line of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson, who is also back fit and takes over from the injured James Milner.

Fabinho will anchor the midfield, to be joined by Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum.

And with Salah restored to the attack, the Egyptian King lines up next to Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The manager is likely to make another five substitutions throughout the clash with Palace, and can call upon the likes of Naby Keita, Takumi Minamino and the returning Curtis Jones from the bench.

Roy Hodgson has named ex-Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho in his side, but both Martin Kelly and Christian Benteke are out of a squad that includes youngsters Tyrick Mitchell, Nikola Tavares and Brandon Pierrick on the bench.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Lovren, Williams, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Origi

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Sakho, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Kouyate, McCarthy, McArthur; Townsend, Zaha, Ayew

Substitutes: Henderson, Riedewald, Dann, Milivojevic, Mitchell, Meyer, Tavares, Pierrick