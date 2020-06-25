Steven Gerrard was unable to clinch the Premier League title during his 17-year career with Liverpool, but is now able to celebrate as Jurgen Klopp‘s side have won it.

The Reds came close three times during Gerrard’s time in the first team, most notably in 2014 when the club’s failure was widely attributed to his slip in the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Whether that was truly the case is up for debate, but it is a moment that has haunted Gerrard ever since, telling Jamie Carragher on his The Greatest Game podcast: “I think about it most days.”

He did add, however, that “a Liverpool team winning the league would help how I feel for sure,” and now that is the case as the Premier League title is home at Anfield.

It is the first time the Reds have won the Premier League and their first top-flight title since 1990, when Gerrard was 10 years old, and as a lifelong supporter, he is well aware of the significance of the moment.

And taking to Instagram after Man City‘s 2-1 loss to Chelsea handed Liverpool the title, he paid tribute to those involved, from Klopp to the players, along with the fans who have waited 30 years.

“Congratulations to all at Liverpool FC on winning the Premier League,” he wrote.

“[It is an] incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players, led by a world-class manager and coaching team, also a special mention for the backing from FSG.

“And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years. Let the party begin.”

There is a poignance to Gerrard’s words, with there an enduring sadness that he was not the captain who has able to lead Liverpool back to the top, but there will be no animosity towards his successor and former team-mate, Jordan Henderson.

Instead, clearly, there is nothing but admiration from the No. 8, and it is a testament to Gerrard the man that his focus is on the supporters who have endured three decades of near-misses to finally celebrate a title.