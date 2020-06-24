LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Crystal Palace players inspect the pitch in an empty stadium before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace – Follow the Reds’ return to Anfield here

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in a fixture that, should they win, would leave Jurgen Klopp‘s men needing just two points to secure the title. We’re live with the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8.15pm (BST), the referee is Martin Atkinson.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Williams, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Origi

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Sakho, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Kouyate, McCarthy, McArthur; Townsend, Zaha, Ayew

Subs: Henderson, Riedewald, Dann, Milivojevic, Mitchell, Meyer, Tavares, Pierrick

Our coverage updates automatically below:

