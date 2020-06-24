Liverpool host Crystal Palace in a fixture that, should they win, would leave Jurgen Klopp‘s men needing just two points to secure the title. We’re live with the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8.15pm (BST), the referee is Martin Atkinson.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Williams, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Origi

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Sakho, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Kouyate, McCarthy, McArthur; Townsend, Zaha, Ayew

Subs: Henderson, Riedewald, Dann, Milivojevic, Mitchell, Meyer, Tavares, Pierrick

Our coverage updates automatically below: