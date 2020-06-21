Liverpool are back in action after more than a 100-day absence, and they start with a tantalising clash against Everton at Goodison Park. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

Football is back and Liverpool’s charge to the title resumes against Everton, 106 days after the last league victory over Bournemouth on March 7.

Jurgen Klopp has a full complement of players at his disposal and he expects his side to be “in a good shape” at Goodison Park, but it will no doubt take the Reds time to find their rhythm once more.

The occasion marks the manager’s 11th Merseyside derby in all competitions, a clash he is yet to taste defeat in and should his team either win or draw, he would write his name in the record books as the first Liverpool manager to be unbeaten in their first 11 derbies.

And a win this evening would move the Reds to within three points of securing the title, where the title could then be won at Anfield against Crystal Palace in mid-week with a win.

So will Klopp make it 11 unbeaten against the Blues?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 7pm (BST)—or 2pm in New York, 11am in Los Angeles, 4am (Monday) in Sydney, 10pm in Dubai and 9pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Everton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

It is one of the games selected by SKY TV to be free to air in the UK on Sky Pick, and you can see which channels it is available on here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Everton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Everton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ Premier League clash on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 11, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, Supersport 2 Digitalb, DStv Now, ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur, Optus Sport, RUSH, DAZN, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, Idman TV, Star Sports HD 1 Asia, Star Sports 1 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1, Belarus 5 Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, SportKlub 1 Serbia, Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN Brasil, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, Sky HD, SportKlub 1 Croatia, Canal+ France, Free, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, ESPN2 Colombia, Cytavision Sports 1, Cytavision on the Go, DIGI GO, Premier Sport, O2 TV, V Sport Ultra HD, Xee, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Jalkapallo, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD, Adjarasport TV, Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, Digi Sport 1, SiminnSport, Mola TV, Mola TV App, Hotstar VIP, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SportKlub 1 Serbia, MaxTV Go, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Canal 3, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Spark Sport, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Norway, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, nc+ GO, Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV2, Eurosport Romania, Eurosport Player Romania, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, mio Stadium 108, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier League Football HD 1, True Premier League Football HD 2, S Sport, S Sport+, Sentanta Sports Ukraine, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, K+PM

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout 2019/20 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.