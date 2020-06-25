Liverpool are Premier League champions, and yes, you did read that right. The 30-year wait is over and fans, simply put, were on cloud nine.

With 86 points on the board, Liverpool have set an unmatchable tally to be crowned champions, after Man City failed to beat Chelsea.

It has been a scintillating season for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds who have set the benchmark at every turn having dropped points on just three occasions in 31 games.

A timeframe which is the earliest the Premier League has ever been secured.

And now, the Reds hold all three titles of World, European and English champions simultaneously – what a time to be alive.

Here’s how fans reacted to the confirmation that LIVERPOOL ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!

Words, there are no words!

Just going to share my grandad when Willian scored that. Jumped up and shouted. Champions of England. Priceless ?? pic.twitter.com/ush8UBB1hh — James (@lfcjms) June 25, 2020

Was 13 last time we won the title. Grew up in an era where I took it for granted. Waited 30 years for this moment. I’m shaking. #LFC. #YNWA — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) June 25, 2020

ALL THE BOYS ARE LEGENDS. EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM!!!!! CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! — Matt Thielen (@MattThielen) June 25, 2020

Liverpool fans celebrating at Anfield pic.twitter.com/woQC05phnI — Martha Kelner (@marthakelner) June 25, 2020

Red sky at night, Chris’ delight pic.twitter.com/3kLJ4Y00AW — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) June 25, 2020

BACK ON OUR FUCKING PERCH #LFC — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) June 25, 2020

Heads gone.

We fucking did it. — Mo Stewart (@The_Mighty_Mojo) June 25, 2020

The wait is finally over!

Waited 27 years for this moment. Liverpool Football Club, champions of England. pic.twitter.com/8zi40ALEkG — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) June 25, 2020

Thank you Jurgen, thank you Liverpool. An incredible team who have made history and deserve all the praise theybare to receive.

UP THE CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND!! (AND EUROPE AND THE WORLD) ?? pic.twitter.com/9rYxhHVxfW — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) June 25, 2020

? My dad bought me this in 1990. Finally, it’s true again. What an achievement by Jurgen Klopp and his players. They have been sensational. The 30-year wait is over. #LFC pic.twitter.com/1s6eCmILgK — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 25, 2020

Thank you Jurgen Klopp. You made us believe again pic.twitter.com/WB9hbxB95T — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) June 25, 2020

I can't believe it's finally happening. Waited a lifetime for this moment. — Green Scouser* (@Green_Scouser) June 25, 2020

I'm in tears now. 30 years. 30 long years. Liverpool Football Club. Right back on our perch. Have it!!! — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) June 25, 2020

And there was no shortage of praise for the champions of England!

97 points last season whilst winning the Champions League. More points than any English side has got when winning the European Cup. Proved it was an amazing team. — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) June 25, 2020

We’ve waited so, so long for this, and all the years of hurt have been worth it. This Liverpool side will go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest side in Premier League history. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) June 25, 2020

Liverpool are champions of England. After a painful 30-year wait, the ‘will never happen,’ the worst of times and the near misses – number 18 becomes 19. By a massive margin. By mentality monsters. By Jürgen Klopp's design. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) June 25, 2020

I cannot wait to get to Liverpool and celebrate winning the title with my fellow Reds and this amazing team! It’s been a crazy journey but we’ve done it. We are champions again. We are back on our perch. #LFC #YNWA — Si Steers (@sisteers) June 25, 2020

Lost for words. What a fucking pleasure it’s been following these lads this season, history makers! Liverpool Football Club Champioms Of England, once again! Number nineteen, Jurgen Fucking Klopp! ??? — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) June 25, 2020

It took a phenomenal team to stop liverpool winning the premier league a year ago…from the first day back after winning the european cup the mindset of the players was set firmly on winning the league this year. To do it they way they have is beyond what anyone could believe — John Bradley (@jbradleymedia) June 25, 2020

At long last. Liverpool Football Club are the Premier League Champions. For all those who have stood by this club through thick and thin, especially for all those sadly no longer with us, like you dad, this is yours, this is ours. Back where we belong. Now I’m going to cry. ??? — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) June 25, 2020

Null and void, null and void off the table, Null and void, null and void I say, Null and void, null and void off table, And the Reds have won the league again… ?

#LFC #champions #PremierLeague — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) June 25, 2020

This Liverpool team will go down as one of the great sides. It has to. Any team as dominant as this belongs in a special category. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) June 25, 2020

What Jürgen Klopp has done for this football team is absolutely incredible. Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup and now a Premier League title. Top to bottom revolution. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) June 25, 2020