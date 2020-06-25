Liverpool fans let off flares outside Anfield, Liverpool. (Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images)
“We’re back on our perch” – Fans react as Liverpool are crowned Premier League champions

Liverpool are Premier League champions, and yes, you did read that right. The 30-year wait is over and fans, simply put, were on cloud nine.

With 86 points on the board, Liverpool have set an unmatchable tally to be crowned champions, after Man City failed to beat Chelsea.

It has been a scintillating season for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds who have set the benchmark at every turn having dropped points on just three occasions in 31 games.

A timeframe which is the earliest the Premier League has ever been secured.

And now, the Reds hold all three titles of World, European and English champions simultaneously – what a time to be alive.

Here’s how fans reacted to the confirmation that LIVERPOOL ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!

Words, there are no words!

The wait is finally over!

And there was no shortage of praise for the champions of England!

The Liverpool Mishmash is here!

To mark the end of the 30-year wait for a league title, the 'Liverpool Mishmash' poster is now available to pre-order exclusively on This Is Anfield.
