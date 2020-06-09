When does Liverpool’s Nike kit go on sale?

Liverpool’s new kit supplier will be Nike and we now know when the kit is likely to be available for supporters to buy.

Nike agreed a deal to become the Reds’ kit manufacturer from 2020/21 season onwards, taking over from New Balance.

The Nike kit would have been released much sooner were it not for the coronavirus pandemic, but Liverpool, New Balance and Nike agreed that the New Balance kit should continue to be worn this season.

A statement from Liverpool in early June stated that Nike’s deal is “due to commence on August 1, 2020.”

That indicates that we should expect an August 1st availability for the new home kit, with the away and third kits to follow later that month.

Club staff are said to be preparing for a big kit launch, with previous reports having indicated Nike’s desire to use world-wide stars such as basketball player LeBron James and rapper Drake as part of their marketing of the Reds.

The kit will be available from Liverpool’s official club shops and online store, as well as Nike’s reported 1,200 worldwide retail stores – with such distribution channels having played a key part in the negotiations of the new deal.