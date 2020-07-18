Andy Robertson‘s dream five-a-side is dominated by his Liverpool teammates, ones who are unrivalled in the eyes of the Scot.

By holding the European Cup, Super Cup, Club World Cup and Premier League title simultaneously, the Reds have already cemented themselves as the world’s best.

It is the first for a British side and makes Liverpool only the seventh club to do so in history, and it has all been made possible by Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds.

For the best possible starting XI, the team more or less picks itself, but a five-a-side competition ensures some hard decisions would need to be made if you are looking to consider balance, that is.

And when tasked to name his five-man strong side, Robertson had no room for anyone outside of Liverpool as he combined a collection of the best technical players he has ever played with.

But in true Robertson fashion, there is always some room for a wind up and insight into a particular nickname floating around Liverpool’s inner sanctum.

“Alisson in goals for obvious reasons, not getting any better than him. I would go Virgil van Dijk at the back, you’re not getting by him,” Robertson said of his first two picks.

“You can’t get by him in 11-a-side never mind five-a-side!

“I’m going to go with a diamond so Bobby Firmino, technically one of the best players I’ve played with and five-a-side suits him to a tee.

“Then I would put in Jordan Henderson, technically one of the most underrated players I’ve played with in terms of people never question his hard work but when I first went to Liverpool he blew me away, he is exceptional.

“And then I’ll go the boy that plays in front of me, Sadio Mane. He brings a bit of pace, brings the goals and I’ll put him in ahead of Mo just because I know it will annoy Mo Salah, so that’s perfect for me.

“Me and Sadio have a fantastic relationship, as long as I give him the ball he’s happy and as long as I do overlaps he’s happy but I don’t get much back.

“He actually calls me ‘decoy’. But I’ll put him in because technically he’s one of the best in the world.”

There was no room for himself or Trent Alexander-Arnold, but as Robertson went on to say: “We’re very competitive. If I’m not in it, he’s not in it!”

And to think two of the world’s best full-backs don’t make the cut, what a team Liverpool possesses.