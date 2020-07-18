Andy Robertson has opened up on his friendly, yet competitive, relationship with Trent Alexander-Arnold, who he unequivocally labelled as the “best full-back in the world” right now.

Liverpool’s full-back pairing have been nothing short of a revelation since first hitting their stride as a unit in 2017/18, combining for 11 goals and 61 assists in that time.

It would be easy to argue that they have been football’s best creators in the last two seasons, helping to lead the Reds to four pieces of silverware thanks to a lethal left and right boot respectively.

Robertson and Trent have entertained the masses on the field and off, with their close relationship defined by friendly rivalry and the desire to push one and other to the absolute maximum each and every day.

Liverpool have thrived as a result of the standards they hold themselves and each other to, a complimentary mindset which Robertson credits for their success, when talking on The Lockdown Tactics podcast.

“A lot got made in the first season when we said we had a competition, but because we get on so well off the park and we both are really close, on the park it helps us massively,” Robertson explained.

“When he’s flying down the wing and maybe getting crosses in and creating chances and maybe I’ve done a couple of things wrong at the start of the game or whatever, I look over to that side and I go ‘that’s the level I need to get to’ and he’ll do the same.

“We both use each other to the max and that’s why people talk a lot about our assists and things like that as the last couple of years have been pretty high.

“I do think a big factor in that is that we both push each other to the limits that not many people could take the other one to, so we both compliment each other pretty well.

“We both respect each other as full-backs highly and we both learn from each other as well which is so important.

“We have that friendly competition but there’s never anything on it in terms of a prize, it’s just to get the best out of us to give the best to the team.

“This season I think he’s got 12 in the Premier League and I’ve got [ten] now, so that’s over 20 goals we’ve produced – taking away the goals we’ve scored.

“That’s helping the team massively and last season was big numbers as well so long may that continue.”

Trent is leading their assist competition for the second season in succession with his 16 from all competitions in 2018/19 and 14 so far this term, in comparison to Robertson’s 13 and 10 respectively.

And Robertson, who is five years senior of Trent, has seen enough to be unwavering in his belief that Liverpool’s No. 66 is “the best full-back in the world just now,” and at just 21 years of age, he has plenty of room to grow.

“I would say he’s the best full-back in the world just now and he’ll only get better at his age,” he added. “And so I’m happy to be in a partnership with him and long may it continue.”

Long may it continue, indeed.