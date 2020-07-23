As Liverpool players and fans celebrated around the world, the current Reds were congratulated for a job well done by those who came before them.

The Premier League title was finally lifted at Anfield—by the Reds, that is!—as Jurgen Klopp‘s squad received the reward for a near-faultless season.

It has been a quite incredible journey under the German boss, who has taken the Reds from the fringes of European action to the very top of the world.

A quartet of trophies now resides on Merseyside, with the Reds in possession of the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup, too.

Club legend John Barnes says it should serve as a lesson that having faith in the appointed coach and supporting them in the right way is the key to success.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Barnes said that Klopp has proven himself to everyone around the club and he has repaid that faith with silverware:

“Liverpool have not only trusted Klopp, they have given him the power to make decisions, particularly in the first couple of years. “The fans trusted him, the hierarchy trusted him and as consequence of that you can see what has happened in the last couple of years. “That should serve as a lesson to all clubs and fans; give managers time and the power to deliver success.”

Former defender Jamie Carragher was a little more fan-sided with his post-match reaction, simply bellowing at Sadio Mane: “You do know I love you, don’t you?!”

As do we all!

There were plenty of other former players who wanted a say or had a message of gratitude on the night, too.

Some true club icons had their own messages of thanks and delight for the current crop…

Don't think I've ever been prouder thank you @LFC ?? — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) July 22, 2020

Loved the celebrations so much it’s very appropriate that we got to 96 points tonight and lifted the premier league cup on that note !!They will never be forgotten the 96 who suffered at Hillsboro and this team to bring it back to us after so long?YNWA — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) July 22, 2020

Congratulations LFC AFTER 30 years of waiting, hoping, praying!!#champions — John Barnes (@officialbarnesy) July 23, 2020

It's been a long time coming, but the title is finally ours! Be Proud That You're A RED!https://t.co/xpEemXSVqI pic.twitter.com/5ZchBzDtfy — ROY EVANS (@Roy_Evo) July 22, 2020

For others, a simple, but powerful image of the Reds’ superiority was enough…

And former players of all types and all eras were united in sending their congratulations…

The wait is over 30 years later @LFC are champion of premier league. Emotional day for all @LFC fans. Congrats to players,coaching staff and the Boss mister Klopp. Thank you and please #StaySafeStayHome #YNWA — Djimi Traore (@Djimi_Traore19) July 22, 2020

Bara njut. YNWA. Mäktigt?????. Ha d gott. Glenn pic.twitter.com/pdOiYBkqGZ — Glenn Hysén (@Glenn_Hysen) July 23, 2020

We are Champions!!! Well done lads, been an incredible season. Enjoy every moment. ??? #champions #YNWA pic.twitter.com/4wHkFBUA2c — Glen Johnson (@glen_johnson) July 23, 2020

Each and every player has done the fans, the former stars and everyone else associated with the club proud.

Those who spent years at the club, and those who merely passed through, all have tried to put the team back to the top—and now, thanks to Jurgen Klopp and his team, we are there once again.