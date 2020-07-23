LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson kisses the Premier League trophy during the trophy presentation as the Reds are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Don’t think I’ve ever been prouder” – Gerrard & Fowler lead LFC legends’ tributes to title-winners

As Liverpool players and fans celebrated around the world, the current Reds were congratulated for a job well done by those who came before them.

The Premier League title was finally lifted at Anfield—by the Reds, that is!—as Jurgen Klopp‘s squad received the reward for a near-faultless season.

It has been a quite incredible journey under the German boss, who has taken the Reds from the fringes of European action to the very top of the world.

A quartet of trophies now resides on Merseyside, with the Reds in possession of the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup, too.

Club legend John Barnes says it should serve as a lesson that having faith in the appointed coach and supporting them in the right way is the key to success.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Barnes said that Klopp has proven himself to everyone around the club and he has repaid that faith with silverware:

“Liverpool have not only trusted Klopp, they have given him the power to make decisions, particularly in the first couple of years.

“The fans trusted him, the hierarchy trusted him and as consequence of that you can see what has happened in the last couple of years.

“That should serve as a lesson to all clubs and fans; give managers time and the power to deliver success.”

Former defender Jamie Carragher was a little more fan-sided with his post-match reaction, simply bellowing at Sadio Mane: “You do know I love you, don’t you?!”

As do we all!

There were plenty of other former players who wanted a say or had a message of gratitude on the night, too.

 

Some true club icons had their own messages of thanks and delight for the current crop…

View this post on Instagram

Champions ???

A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on

 

For others, a simple, but powerful image of the Reds’ superiority was enough…

View this post on Instagram

Champions ??

A post shared by Patrik Berger (@patrikbergerofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

Two of my former clubs crowned champions tonight ??

A post shared by Harry Kewell (@harrykewell10) on

 

And former players of all types and all eras were united in sending their congratulations…

Each and every player has done the fans, the former stars and everyone else associated with the club proud.

Those who spent years at the club, and those who merely passed through, all have tried to put the team back to the top—and now, thanks to Jurgen Klopp and his team, we are there once again.

