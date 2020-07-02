MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, July 2, 2020: Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson speaks with referee Anthony Taylor during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. This was Liverpool's first game as Premier League 2019/20 Champions. (Pic by Propaganda)
“Just 20 points clear,” “Villa in for a hiding” – Fans react as Liverpool fall to rare defeat at Man City

Liverpool fell to just their second defeat of the season at Man City, and while fans were disappointed with the performance the Reds still hold a 20-point advantage.

Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Premier League, Etihad Stadium
July 2, 2020

Goals: De Bruyne 25′, Sterling 35′, Foden 45′, Oxlade-Chamberlain OG 66′

Liverpool’s first outing as Premier League champions saw them meet the side they took the crown from, with Jurgen Klopp‘s men were not the ones making the statement of intent.

Despite starting brightly and showing signs of breaking City’s resolve, poor decision making from Joe Gomez saw Raheem Sterling earn a penalty to which Kevin De Bruyne duly dispatched.

One soon became three as the Reds’ rash defending proved costly, as did the lack of a clinical edge which the hosts had in spades.

The fourth was added after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain bundled the ball over his own line to see Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table move to just a staggering 20 points.

Here’s how fans reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Reds welcomed the guard of honour, but City certainly did not overextend themselves…

 

It went downhill from there, however, with Gomez not showering himself in glory…

“Soft penalty but that’s so naive Gomez.” – Iluvatar
 on the forums.

 

But, ultimately, it was an outing where few shined & there were mixed reactions to the performance…

“Fucking poor that. No midfield, defensive brainfarts and another game where we look like we could play all night and not score.”

jaffod on the forums.

 

While the defeat hurt, fans remained in high spirits as it did not change the fact Liverpool are Premier League champions…

 

And there’s an expectation Villa will feel the brunt of Liverpool’s defeat on Sunday…

