Liverpool fell to just their second defeat of the season at Man City, and while fans were disappointed with the performance the Reds still hold a 20-point advantage.

Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Premier League, Etihad Stadium

July 2, 2020

Goals: De Bruyne 25′, Sterling 35′, Foden 45′, Oxlade-Chamberlain OG 66′

Liverpool’s first outing as Premier League champions saw them meet the side they took the crown from, with Jurgen Klopp‘s men were not the ones making the statement of intent.

Despite starting brightly and showing signs of breaking City’s resolve, poor decision making from Joe Gomez saw Raheem Sterling earn a penalty to which Kevin De Bruyne duly dispatched.

One soon became three as the Reds’ rash defending proved costly, as did the lack of a clinical edge which the hosts had in spades.

The fourth was added after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain bundled the ball over his own line to see Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table move to just a staggering 20 points.

Here’s how fans reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

Reds welcomed the guard of honour, but City certainly did not overextend themselves…

The guard of honour. You love to see it ? — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) July 2, 2020

Guard of honour not too far away now. To be fair, does anyone really care? I know I don't ???? — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) July 2, 2020

Not enough effort in that clapping imo — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) July 2, 2020

You wouldn't class that as thunderous applause for the champions….. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 2, 2020

Really put their backs into that applause Man City, didn’t they? — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) July 2, 2020

It went downhill from there, however, with Gomez not showering himself in glory…

Don’t really know how you can claim that’s not a pen. Soft? Yes. But poor from Gomez. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) July 2, 2020

Both were at it, let’s be clear. Sterling went down very easily. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) July 2, 2020

“Soft penalty but that’s so naive Gomez.” – Iluvatar

on the forums.

Lack of composure from Gomez there, we haven’t seen that much this season. Can’t argue with the decision. — Olli Emmerson (@Oliver_Emmerson) July 2, 2020

Joe Gomez had a stripe before this? — Paul Senior (@PaulSenior1) July 2, 2020

But, ultimately, it was an outing where few shined & there were mixed reactions to the performance…

Robertson has a can of cider waiting for him at half time. He’ll cure himself and he’ll be grand — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) July 2, 2020

Joe Gomez has been poor, but Robertson has had an absolute stinker on the left. Haven’t seen him be this rash in a long, long time. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) July 2, 2020

I've waited 30 years to watch a Liverpool team drunk on ale having spent a week celebrating the title and, I have to say, it's totally living up to expectations. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) July 2, 2020

Sorry just embarrassing. Team needs a kick up the arse. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) July 2, 2020

“Fucking poor that. No midfield, defensive brainfarts and another game where we look like we could play all night and not score.” – jaffod on the forums.

One team has taken their chances, the other hasn’t ????? — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) July 2, 2020

thank fuck Liverpool won the league before this — nate (@natefc) July 2, 2020

While the defeat hurt, fans remained in high spirits as it did not change the fact Liverpool are Premier League champions…

Liverpool, 2019-20 Premier League Champions* *but a side that finished 20 points behind them beat them in a match that didn't matter. — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) July 2, 2020

All of those nervous nellies who were saying all winter that Liverpool had it in them to fall apart at the end of the season…maybe they were right. Guess we have to win it with 7 to go every year. pic.twitter.com/ZmvRO6zNAU — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) July 2, 2020

Can tell Klopp isn't taking this seriously. He's got Origi playing centrally. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) July 2, 2020

Right.. back on the pints then Liverpool. Whose round is it? — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) July 2, 2020

Preferred last Thursday night in all honesty. — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) July 2, 2020

Gonna be Liverpool's first defeat as reigning champions since Arsenal away in December 1990 when Dalglish picked six defenders. Could have done with a few extra tonight tbh. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) July 2, 2020

Oh dear. For a second I was sad but then I realised we’re Premier League Champions and now I feel good. — Amy Laurence (@AmyLaurence301) July 2, 2020

result lies about halfway between "embarrassed" and "truly do not give a shit" on the scale — nate (@natefc) July 2, 2020

Liverpool's lead cut to 20 points, a margin bigger than any final gap between first & second in top-flight history #KloppOut — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) July 2, 2020

And there’s an expectation Villa will feel the brunt of Liverpool’s defeat on Sunday…

Didn’t cover ourselves in glory there and while it’s annoying our max points tally is now capped at 104…I certainly won’t be losing sleep over the result. We’ll learn from it and I feel Villa will feel the brunt of it. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) July 2, 2020

6-0 win against Villa incoming this Sunday. — CHAMP19NS ? (@aadetokunbo) July 2, 2020

Think Villa will be In for a hiding at the weekend. — Lee (@leecobain1) July 2, 2020

They’ll batter Villa on Sunday. You’ll enjoy that. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) July 2, 2020

Well, that was a waste of time. Pop a couple of Advils, sleep it off, and go make Aston Villa cry. — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) July 2, 2020