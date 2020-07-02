Liverpool head to a difficult stadium tonight as they aim to reach another club record with victory of Man City, on a possible torch-passing moment for Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool have won 12 league games away from Anfield this season. Their club record is 13, set on three previous occasions including last season.

Since the inception of the Premier League, Liverpool have won 20 of the 45 meetings with City winning nine, while at City, the Reds have won four with 10 draws and eight defeats.

But since City’s move to the Etihad, Liverpool have recorded three wins with six draws and seven defeats, winning one of the last 10 and taking six points from a last possible 30 on offer.

The Reds have drawn 10 times at City in the Premier League with only their fixtures at Arsenal and Everton (both 11) producing more.

Klopp’s Favourite Enemy

Pep Guardiola has overseen three victories in his last 11 managerial jousts with Jurgen Klopp in all competitions (three draws and five defeats), with 10 of those clashes being against Liverpool, including the Community Shield back in August.

Jurgen Klopp has beaten him more times than any other manager: eight.

Wanted: Goals

The Reds have not scored in the last four games away from home (for the first time since September 2006) since Sadio Mane netted the winner at Norwich on February 15.

Since then, 372 minutes (six hours, 12 minutes) without finding the net on the road.

Not since 1992 (February to April) have Liverpool failed to trouble the scorers in five successive away games (that came in a sequence of eight).

One Missing, One Leaving

City are likely to be without Sergio Aguero this evening. He has scored in all 7 of his Premier League appearances against Liverpool at the Etihad.

Leroy Sane, due to join Bayern Munich this summer, has scored four goals in five league appearances against Liverpool.

Harvey’s Next Record

Harvey Elliott will be 17 years, 113 days old on the final day of the season.

Should he reach five appearances—his brief cameo against Crystal Palace was his second—he will become the youngest ever Premier League winner, taking over from City’s Phil Foden.

City Struggles

City have struggled in games against the ‘big six’ this season, by their normal high standards.

They have won only three of the nine encounters so far—earning only 10 points—scoring 13 times and conceding 14. They lost four of their five encounters away from home.

Compare that with last season when they took 25 points from that mini-league and conceded only five times.

Tonight’s Referee

Referee for this match is Anthony Taylor who took charge of the corresponding fixture last season.

This Season’s Scorers

Man City: Aguero 23, Sterling 22, Jesus 18, De Bruyne 12, Mahrez 11, B.Silva 7, Foden 6, Gundogan 5, Rodri 4, D.Silva 4, Otamendi 3, own goals 2, Cancelo 1, Harwood-Bellis 1, Walker 1, Zinchenko 1

Liverpool: Salah 21, Mane 19, Firmino 11, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Origi 5, Wijnaldum 5, own goals 5, Milner 4, Van Dijk 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Fabinho 2, Jones 2, Matip 2, Robertson 2, Hoever 1, Lallana 1, Lovren 1, Shaqiri 1