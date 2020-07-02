LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott looks up towards the tall presence of manager Jürgen Klopp as he prepares to come on as a substitute during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool aim for another club record on a potentially symbolic night for Harvey Elliott

Liverpool head to a difficult stadium tonight as they aim to reach another club record with victory of Man City, on a possible torch-passing moment for Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool have won 12 league games away from Anfield this season. Their club record is 13, set on three previous occasions including last season.

Since the inception of the Premier League, Liverpool have won 20 of the 45 meetings with City winning nine, while at City, the Reds have won four with 10 draws and eight defeats.

But since City’s move to the Etihad, Liverpool have recorded three wins with six draws and seven defeats, winning one of the last 10 and taking six points from a last possible 30 on offer.

The Reds have drawn 10 times at City in the Premier League with only their fixtures at Arsenal and Everton (both 11) producing more.

 

Klopp’s Favourite Enemy

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 19, 2017: Liverpool's Manager J¸rgen Klopp and Manchester City's Manager Manager Pep Guardiola after the FA Premier League match at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by Gavin Trafford/Propaganda)

Pep Guardiola has overseen three victories in his last 11 managerial jousts with Jurgen Klopp in all competitions (three draws and five defeats), with 10 of those clashes being against Liverpool, including the Community Shield back in August.

Jurgen Klopp has beaten him more times than any other manager: eight.

 

Wanted: Goals

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and his team-mates had to settle for a point at Everton (PA)

The Reds have not scored in the last four games away from home (for the first time since September 2006) since Sadio Mane netted the winner at Norwich on February 15.

Since then, 372 minutes (six hours, 12 minutes) without finding the net on the road.

Not since 1992 (February to April) have Liverpool failed to trouble the scorers in five successive away games (that came in a sequence of eight).

 

One Missing, One Leaving

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 28, 2019: Manchester City's Sergio Aguero during the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City FC at Turf Moor. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

City are likely to be without Sergio Aguero this evening. He has scored in all 7 of his Premier League appearances against Liverpool at the Etihad.

Leroy Sane, due to join Bayern Munich this summer, has scored four goals in five league appearances against Liverpool.

 

Harvey’s Next Record

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 2, 2020: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is replaced by substitute Harvey Elliott during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Harvey Elliott will be 17 years, 113 days old on the final day of the season.

Should he reach five appearances—his brief cameo against Crystal Palace was his second—he will become the youngest ever Premier League winner, taking over from City’s Phil Foden.

 

City Struggles

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 19, 2020: Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola on the bench before the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and West Ham United FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

City have struggled in games against the ‘big six’ this season, by their normal high standards.

They have won only three of the nine encounters so far—earning only 10 points—scoring 13 times and conceding 14. They lost four of their five encounters away from home.

Compare that with last season when they took 25 points from that mini-league and conceded only five times.

 

Tonight’s Referee

Referee for this match is Anthony Taylor who took charge of the corresponding fixture last season.

 

This Season’s Scorers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, June 24, 2020: Liverpool’s Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (C) celebrates scoring the third goal with team-mates captain Jordan Henderson (L) and Mohamed Salah (R) during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Man City: Aguero 23, Sterling 22, Jesus 18, De Bruyne 12, Mahrez 11, B.Silva 7, Foden 6, Gundogan 5, Rodri 4, D.Silva 4, Otamendi 3, own goals 2, Cancelo 1, Harwood-Bellis 1, Walker 1, Zinchenko 1

Liverpool: Salah 21, Mane 19, Firmino 11, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Origi 5, Wijnaldum 5, own goals 5, Milner 4, Van Dijk 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Fabinho 2, Jones 2, Matip 2, Robertson 2, Hoever 1, Lallana 1, Lovren 1, Shaqiri 1

