Norwich left-back Jamal Lewis and versatile Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly have been named as possible targets with Liverpool “prepared” to sign cover at the back.

The Reds have spent much of the season relying on the impressive fitness of Andy Robertson to play almost every game at left-back, with James Milner filling in when required.

But there is a growing feeling a new deputy should be established, providing competition for the Scot and maintaining the forward thrust that he provides and the No. 7 lacks despite his best efforts.

Neco Williams seems to be the solution at present, with both Klopp and Robertson talking up the 19-year-old’s ability to play and challenge on both flanks, but whether he is suited to left-back in the long term is unclear.

According to Goal‘s Neil Jones, Liverpool are “prepared to bring in defensive cover, but only for the right player.”

That is applicable to almost every position, of course, with the club’s recruitment staff always searching for deals that could increase the quality at Anfield.

With left-back the obvious position in need of bolstering, though, the two options Jones present are intriguing, particularly as the Reds are known to have already pursued one last summer.

Liverpool had hoped to sign Kelly following the departure of Alberto Moreno to Villarreal, only for Bournemouth to price them out of a move by offering Bristol City a fee of £13 million.

It has been an injury-plagued season for the 21-year-old, and it appears set to end in relegation with the Cherries’ only hope being Watford failing to pick up any points from their final two games.

If Bournemouth do drop down into the Championship, the Reds could revive their interest in Kelly, who is not only able to play at left-back but also centre-back.

Another candidate presented by Jones is Norwich’s Northern Ireland international Lewis, who has already suffered the drop as the Canaries limped to just 21 points from 37 games so far.

The 22-year-old has featured in 27 of those, and though results have not gone their way, Norwich’s attacking style has seen him catch the eye nonetheless.

Jones claims Lewis is “well thought of” at Liverpool, and “should be available” as Daniel Farke’s side drop down into the second tier.

It would not be the first time the Reds have a signed a relegation player, of course.

On the contrary, Danny Ings, Gini Wijnaldum, Andy Robertson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Harvey Elliott were all brought in from sides who had suffered the drop.

With release clauses often negotiated into contracts, or relegated clubs simply looking to generate funds lost, it can serve as a cost-effective way to sign promising talents.

So could Lewis or Kelly be the next in line? It is definitely possible.