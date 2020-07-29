Liverpool are set to make further alterations to the backroom staff as Jurgen Klopp keeps his side at the forefront of the game.

The Reds have habitually made continual improvements to the coaching set-up and the support staff since Klopp’s appointment.

A series of marginal gains in terms of insights for the players, improved fitness and better all-round expertise has served the Reds extremely well, with a large recent volume of silverware recognition of the fact.

And the Reds, in turn, are keen to reward any of the staff who play their part—and that’s set to be the case this summer.

Liverpool have been looking for a new head of medical services since Andy Massey’s departure to FIFA earlier this year, with Academy doctor Jim Moxon stepping in to coordinate the club’s response to the coronavirus pandemic thereafter.

The club have been so impressed by his efforts that he is being promoted to Massey’s own role, reports James Pearce of the Athletic—yet another example of ‘internal transfers’ on the non-playing side as well as the playing side.

Liverpool’s staff appointments are likely to go further this summer, too, with Thomas Gronnemark likely to see his association with the club extended.

The throw-in coach has worked with the Reds for two years now on a part-time basis and discussions are ongoing, says Pearce, over that collaboration continuing.

And after negative reports of LFC Women having to train on sub-standard pitches during the 2019/20 season, the club are also set to make an appointment to ensure improvements there.

A full-time groundsman will be hired to look after the training pitches leased from Tranmere for Vicky Jepson’s side’s use, while a new Desso surface has been laid at Prenton Park which means matchdays will not be affected by poor pitch conditions, as was the case last year.

Their own season begins on 5 September in the Championship—one week after the Reds’ own new campaign official gets underway, with the Community Shield at Wembley.

By then, several new components in the backroom staff should be in place across the entire club as Liverpool prepare, hopefully, for another successful season.