Our 19 favourite photos from Liverpool’s trophy presentation

Liverpool have lifted the Premier League trophy and become English champions for the 19th time – here are the 19 most memorable images from Wednesday’s celebrations.

The Reds took on Chelsea at Anfield, looking to produce a big performance prior to the much-awaited trophy lift.

A thrilling encounter unfolded, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side eventually prevailing 5-3, thanks to goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The main event took place after the final whistle, however, as Klopp and his players gathered on a podium on the Kop, before Jordan Henderson hoisted the title aloft.

Great celebrations followed with an eclectic playlist blaring out in the background, and the triumphant scenes carried on long into the night.

As Liverpool wrapped up title number 19, here are the 19 best photos from the presentation onwards.

Henderson’s trophy lift seems like a perfect place to start, in what is an image that will go down in Reds history…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson lifts the FA Premier League trophy after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government's social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy after as his side are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Once down on the Anfield turf, the colourful celebrations continued…

Liverpool players with the Premier League Trophy following the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. ( Paul Ellis/PA Wire/PA Images)

Klopp is the inspiration behind Liverpool’s incredible rise to the top and it was touching to see the German alongside the trophy…

Jurgen Klopp, trophy (PA Media)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Fabinho, Alisson and Firmino brought some South African flair to proceedings, particularly the latter…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s three Brazilians Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho', Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker with the Premier League trophy after as their side are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Joined at the hip once more, Dejan Lovren and Mohamed Salah shared a special moment together…

View this post on Instagram

Memories that will last forever. So proud ?? #ynwa

A post shared by Dejan Lovren (@dejanlovren06) on

Wijnaldum was all smiles with the trophy, having again played such a key role in the Reds’ success…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates with the Premier League trophy as his side are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Divock Origi enjoyed a moment to himself, after winning his fourth trophy…

View this post on Instagram

ALL PRAISE TO THE MOST HIGH

A post shared by Divock (@divockorigi) on

It was then into the changing room, as Virgil van Dijk popped open the bubbly…

Keita was pictured with all four trophies won over the past 13 months, highlighting what a magical period this has been at Anfield…

The imperious Van Dijk posed with the silverware on the team coach – what a colossal figure he has been…

Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have been a phenomenal full-back pairing over the past three seasons – the former posted a touching message about his team-mate and friend on Instagram…

View this post on Instagram

My left back, my mate.

A post shared by Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentarnold66) on

James Milner has now achieved the rare honour of winning the Premier League with two different clubs – he alluded to that on Twitter…

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s move to Liverpool from Arsenal has paid off handsomely – he made sure he shared a photo with his winners’ medal…

View this post on Instagram

?

A post shared by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) on

Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott represent the future of Liverpool Football Club…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Neco Williams celebrates with the Premier League trophy as his side are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

View this post on Instagram

2 in 1? Enjoy your night REDS, be safe!??

A post shared by Curtis Jones (@curtisjr) on

This has been a season almost unlike any other and there’s now just one match to go, with Newcastle hosting Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

