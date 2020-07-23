Liverpool have lifted the Premier League trophy and become English champions for the 19th time – here are the 19 most memorable images from Wednesday’s celebrations.

The Reds took on Chelsea at Anfield, looking to produce a big performance prior to the much-awaited trophy lift.

A thrilling encounter unfolded, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side eventually prevailing 5-3, thanks to goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The main event took place after the final whistle, however, as Klopp and his players gathered on a podium on the Kop, before Jordan Henderson hoisted the title aloft.

Great celebrations followed with an eclectic playlist blaring out in the background, and the triumphant scenes carried on long into the night.

As Liverpool wrapped up title number 19, here are the 19 best photos from the presentation onwards.

Henderson’s trophy lift seems like a perfect place to start, in what is an image that will go down in Reds history…

Once down on the Anfield turf, the colourful celebrations continued…

Klopp is the inspiration behind Liverpool’s incredible rise to the top and it was touching to see the German alongside the trophy…

Fabinho, Alisson and Firmino brought some South African flair to proceedings, particularly the latter…

Joined at the hip once more, Dejan Lovren and Mohamed Salah shared a special moment together…

Wijnaldum was all smiles with the trophy, having again played such a key role in the Reds’ success…

Divock Origi enjoyed a moment to himself, after winning his fourth trophy…

It was then into the changing room, as Virgil van Dijk popped open the bubbly…

Keita was pictured with all four trophies won over the past 13 months, highlighting what a magical period this has been at Anfield…

The imperious Van Dijk posed with the silverware on the team coach – what a colossal figure he has been…

Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have been a phenomenal full-back pairing over the past three seasons – the former posted a touching message about his team-mate and friend on Instagram…

James Milner has now achieved the rare honour of winning the Premier League with two different clubs – he alluded to that on Twitter…

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s move to Liverpool from Arsenal has paid off handsomely – he made sure he shared a photo with his winners’ medal…

Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott represent the future of Liverpool Football Club…

This has been a season almost unlike any other and there’s now just one match to go, with Newcastle hosting Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.