Photos: Liverpool FC lift Premier League title

The Premier League was proudly hoisted into the air by Jordan Henderson, an overdue triumph which was duly celebrated by all of Liverpool’s players and staff.

It happened, visions and dreams stretching a lifetime became a reality as the skipper safely grasped the Premier League trophy and gave it the shuffle treatment.

While in unprecedented circumstances, the presentation was one which did not disappoint as players and coaches received their medals from Sir Kenny Dalglish before anxiously awaiting the arrival of Henderson.

With a smile as big as the Mersey the captain, who is now no stranger to lifting a trophy, shuffled from one foot to the other before lifting the holy grail into the air.

League title No. 19 is finally back at Anfield, where it belongs.

Jurgen Klopp, the master of Liverpool’s rise, was the first to take his place on the podium and as ever was bubbling with glee, a picture of what millions of fans around the world also looked like at that very moment.

A light show, music and fireworks also took centre-stage as the players first celebrated on the Kop before moving to the pitch itself to continue their celebrations, what a sight!

A number of players were also eager to take to Instagram Live, with Gini Wijnaldum capturing moments not seen on the Sky Sports highlight reel.

Look at those smiles, look at those medals and those red ribbons.

Did we mention Liverpool are Champions of England, and Champions of the World, and Champions of Europe.

Soak it in Reds, every single moment, it doesn’t get much better than this!